RIDGWAY — The North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning and Development Commission (North Central), in cooperation with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) is encouraging municipal entities and authorities, councils of governments, 501(c)3 tax-exempt corporations, educational institutions, incorporated watershed associations, conservation districts, and county and local governments within the region that are interested in expanding the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways network to apply for funding under the commission’s Greenways Implementation Block Grant Program.
Eligible applicants must be located within the six-county region comprised of Cameron, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, McKean and Potter counties. Those unsure of their eligibility may contact Tom Buck, Transportation Planning Coordinator, at 814-773-3162, ext. 3012, or email tbuck@ncentral.com.
The intent of the North Central Greenways Implementation Grant Program is to provide funidng for smaller conservation and natural resource based projects that would implement the overall recommendations identified in the North Central Pennsylvania Greenways Plan. Grant requests should not exceed $25,000, with a dollar for dollar match.
Also available this grant round is ATV funding. These grants are awarded to assist with planning, acquisition of land, construction, renovation and maintenance of areas and facilities for snowmobile and all-terrain vehicle use, the purchase or lease of equipment for trail construction and maintenance and the development of educational materials and programs. These grants require a minimum 25 percent match. Read the program guidelines online at www.ncentralgreenways.com or contact North Central for more details.
Match may be provided by in-kind services and/or cash. Special consideration will be given to projects that have secured local match at the time of award and that involve opportunities for coordination between local and state agencies. The competitive grant program will accept applications from May 2 through June 1.
For more information about the North Central Greenways Implementation Grant Program and funding application, visit the Greenways website at www.ncentralgreenways.com. Those interested in pursuing a project, or who have any questions regarding the program are asked to contact Tom Buck, Transportation Planning Coordinator, at 814-773-3162 ext. 3012 or email tbuck@ncentral.com.
