DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams split a home doubleheader Thursday night against visiting Calvary Baptist-Clymer.
The DuBois Christian girls opened the night with a 28-17 victory, while Calvary Baptist bots took home the night cap, 52-32.
The host Lady Eagles jumped out to an 11-8 lead after eight minutes before winning the second quarter 10-3 to take a 10-point lead (21-11) into the break. That second-quarter surge proved to be the difference as both teams struggled to find the hoop in second half, with DCS outscoring Clymer 7-6 in the final 16 minutes.
Rorrie Maynard led DuBois Christian with a game-high 10 points — all of which came in the first half. Emily Deitch and Grace Deitched each added eight points. Emily scored seven of her eight in the first two quarters, while Grace had four each half.
The Lady Eagles only other points came on a hoop by Ella Shenkle in the fourth.
On the boys’ side, it was a big first quarter that got Calvary Baptist off and running, as it outscored the Eagles 19-5. DuBois Christian cut its deficit to 10 (38-28) at the break, but another big quarter — this time the third (17-5 advantage) — all but put the game away for the visitors.
Adam Mowrey led the Eagles with 14 points, hitting two of his team’s four 3-pointers on the night. Gabe Hover added 10 points.
Joe Shank dropped in a game-high 26 points for Calvary Baptist. He went 11 of 18 from the field in the win. Noah Meckley (17) and Brennan Michael (12) also reached double figures for Clymer.
The DuBois Christian boys host Christian Life Academy on Monday, while both DCS squads welcome Centre County Christian on Thursday.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAMN SCHOOL 28,
CALVARY BAPTIST-CLYMER 17
Score by Quarters
CB-C 8 3 0 6 — 17
DCS 11 10 2 5 — 28
Calvary Baptist—17
Michaela Ingmire 2 0-0 4, Sarah Covato 2 1-2 5, Katelyn Shank 3 0-2 6, Alyse Smith 0 0-0 0, Mikayla Mortimer 1 0-0 2, Aubrey Ingmire 0 0-0 0, Maggie Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 1-4 17.
DuBois Christian—28
Emily Deitch 3 2-4 8, Rorrie Maynard 5 0-2 10, Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0, Grace Deitch 4 0-0 8, Hannah McCabe 0 0-0 0, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0, Sarah-Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 1 0-0 2. Totals: 13 2-6 28
Three-pointers: CB-C 0, DCS 0.
BOYS
CALVARY BAPTIST-CLYMER 52,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 32,
Score by Quarters
CB-C 19 9 17 14 — 52
DCS 5 13 5 9 — 32
Calvary Baptist—52
Joe Shank 12 1-3 26, Noah Meckley 8 1-3 17, Brennan Michael 6 0-2 12, Nathan Helman 2 0-0 4, Peter Velardo 0 0-0 0, Noah Michael 0 0-0 0, Cyrus Murray 0 0-0 0. Totals: 28 2-8 52.
DuBois Christian—32
Gabew Hoover 5 0-0 10, Adam Mowrey 6 0-0 14, Devon Thomas 2 0-0 5, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 1 0-0 3, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-0 32.
Three-pointers: CB-C 1 (Shank), DCS 4 (Mowrey 2, Thomas, Smith)