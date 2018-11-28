Belleville Mennonite 55,
DuBois Christian School 30
Score by Quarters
DCS;11;3;10;6;—;30
BM;17;9;11;18;—;55
DuBois Christain School—30
Alex Hallowell 0 2-3 2 Colin Thomas 0 0-0 0 Zaden Thomas 4 0-0 8 Gabe Hoover 5 3-7 13 Adam Mowrey 3 0-0 7 Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0 Devin Powell 0 0-0 0 Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0
Totals: 12 5-10 30
Belleville Mennonite—55
Scott Herzog 3 0-0 6 Tristan Henderson 10 2-5 25 Steven Riffle 0 0-0 0 Ben Pierce 0 0-0 0 Frankie Pannizzo 2 0-0 4 Ben Aungst 7 0-0 14 Jared Flood 3 0-2 6
Totals: 25 2-7 55
Three Pointers: Belleville 3 (Henderson 3), DuBois Christian 1 (Mowrey)
