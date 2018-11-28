DuBois Christian School 26,
Belleville Mennonite 22
Score by Quarters
DCS;7;0;13;6;—;26
BM;6;8;3;5;—;22
DuBOis Christian School—26
Colesy Brownlee 4 0-1 8 Sophia Williamson 1 0-0 2 Hannah Deitch 1 0-0 2 Gabby Meholick 5 0-3 10 Hannah Mowrey 0 0-0 0 Emily Deitch 0 2-5 2 Rorrie Maynard 1 0-0 2 Fiona Riss 0 0-0 0 Grace Deitch 0 0-0 0.
Totals: 12 2-9 26
Belleville Mennonite—22
Olivia Yoder 0 5-8 5 Sophia Yoder 0 2-4 2 Kelsey Beaston 1 4-6 6 Chloe Renno 3 1-2 7 Sarah Echard 0 0-0 0 Rachael Sunderland 1 0-0 2.
Totals: 5 12-20 22
Three pointers: None
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.