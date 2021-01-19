DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams were swept by visiting Blair County Christian Monday night at the Roy H. Hunter Activities Center.
The DuBois Christian girls suffered a 31-23 loss, while the Eagles suffered a lopsided 52-17 setback.
The first quarter proved to be the undoing of the Lady Eagles, as Blair County jumped out to a 9-0 lead after the opening eight minutes. The visitors took a 15-5 lead to the break before DuBois Christian battled back in the third, using a 14-6 advantage to get back within two points at 21-19.
However, Blair County put the game away with a strong fourth quarter, outscoring DCS 10-4 to come away with an eight-point win.
Grace Deitch led the Lady Eagles with 11 points, while Emily Deitch had eight.
The DuBois Christian boys, who played without leading scorer Gabe Hoover, struggled to find scoring outside Adam Mowrey in his absence as they fell behind 17-4 after the first quarter and couldn’t recover from there.
Mowrey scored 13 of the Eagles’ 17 points. Landon Whitaker and Isaac Smith each added baskets.
DuBois Christian is back in action with a home doubleheader Thursday against Calvary Baptist-Clymer.
GIRLS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 31,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 23
Score by Quarters
BCC 9 6 6 10 — 31
DCS 0 5 14 4 — 23
Blair County—31
Maddie Snyder 3 0-0 9, Melanie Miller 6 0-2 12, Micaylee Duey 1 0-0 2, Annelise Johnson 0 0-0 0, Sarah McCoy 3 0-0 6, Mallory Hileman 1 0-0 2, Lydia Hileman 0 0-0 0. Totals: 14 0-2 31.
DuBois Christian—23
Emily Deitch 3 1-1 8, Rorrie Maynard 1 0-0 2, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 5 0-2 11, Lily Shenkle 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 0 0-0 0. Totals: 10 1-3 23
Three-pointers: BCC 3 (Snyder 3), DCS 2 (E. Deitch, G. Deitch).
BOYS
BLAIR COUNTY CHRISTIAN 52,
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 17
Score by Quarters
BCC 17 15 10 10 — 52
DCS 4 5 4 4 — 17
Blair County—52
Ean McCarty 3 0-0 6, Connor Dull 3 1-4 7, Davis Dull 5 0-1 11, Kort Sease 2 0-0 4, Arron Winters 2 0-0 4, Ben Hartman 1 0-0 2, Hunter Nagle 2 0-0 4, Mason Andre 2 0-2 4, Caedmon Dull 4 0-0 8, Aiden Dull 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 1-7 52.
DuBois Christian—17
Adam Mowrey 6 0-0 13, Devon Thomas 0 0-0 0, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 1 0-0 2, Isaac Smith 1 0-0 2, Caden Delarme 0 0-0 0. Totals: 8 0-0 17.
Three-pointers: BCC 1 (D. Dull), DCS 1 (Mowrey).