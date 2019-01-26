DUNCANSVILLE — The DuBois Christian School basketball teams dropped a doubleheader at Blair County Christian Friday night.
The Lady Eagles lost 45-23, while the DCS boys dropped a 53-25 decision.
In the girls game, Blair County Christian grabbed control in the middle of the contest — outscoring DuBois Christian 29-10 between the second and third quarters.
Sophia Williamson led the Lady Eagles with five points, while Gabby Meholick, Emily Deitch and Rorrie Maynard each had four points.
The loss was the second in row for the Lady Eagles, who are now 11-6, 5-5 in the West Division of the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association.
On the boys’ side, Blair County jumped to an 21-8 lead after one quarter and never looked back on its way to the 28-point victory.
Gabe Hoover led DCS with 11 points, while Adam Mowrey added six.
The DCS boys are now 5-10 on the season bit .500 (4-4) in the ACAA West Division.
Both DuBois Christian teams are back in action Monday at Calvary Clymer before hosting Calvary Christian Academy on Tuesday.
