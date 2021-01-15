DuBOIS — The DuBois Christian School basketball team came away with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Grace Prep Thursday night, with the Lady Eagles winning 36-21 and the Eagles 45-39.
The DCS girls, who trailed 6-5 after one quarter, outscored Prep 8-0 in the second to grab a 13-6 halftime. The Lady Eagles pushed that advantage to nine points (24-15) after three before sealing the win witha 12-6 fourth quarter.
Rorrie Maynard led the Lady Eagles with a game-high 16 points, 10 of which came in the second half. Emily Deitch added nine points, while Grace Deitch had five.
Grace Prep also jumped out to the lead after one quarter in the boys game, 9-6, only to see the Eagles win the second quarter by that same score to knot things at 15-15 at the half.
Both teams offenses got going after the break, and it was DuBois Christian that found the bottom of the basket more often. The Eagles outscored Prep, 30-24, in the final two quarters to come away with the six-point victory.
Gabe Hoover powered the Eagles with a game-high 24 points, including 13 in the decisive second half. Devon Thomas also played a vital role in the win as he scored all 10 of his points after the break. Adam Mowrey added eight points.
DuBois Christian, which played at Great Commission Friday night, is back in action Monday with a home game against Blair County Christian.
GIRLS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 36,
GRACE PREP 21
Score by Quarters
Grace Prep 6 0 9 6 — 21
DCS 5 8 11 12 — 36
Grace Prep—21
Maddison Boyer 0 1-2 1, Norah Fisher 0 0-0 0, Moriah Smith 0 1-2 1, Sarah Zubler 4 1-8 11, Maureen Zubler 1 1-2 4, Reagan Boyer 0 0-0 0, Amaryah Haushalter 2 0-0 4, Makayla Ley 0 0-0 0, Nhi Nguyen 0 0-0 0, Sadie Stormer 0 0-0 0, Araelia Summers 0 0-0 0, Abby Ruffner 0 0-0 0. Totals: 7 4-14 21.
DuBois Christian School—36
Emily Deitch 2 4-7 9, Rorrie Maynard 8 0-0 16, Fiona Riss 1 0-0 2, Grace Deitch 2 1-2 5, Lily Shenkle 1 0-0 2, Regan George 0 0-0 0, Dessie Preston 1 0-0 2, Sarah-Joy Preston 0 0-0 0, Ella Shenkle 0 0-0 0. Totals: 15 5-9 36.
Three-pointers: Prep 3 (S. Zubler 2, M. Zubler), DCS 1 (E. Deitch).
BOYS
DuBOIS CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 45,
GRACE PREP 39
Score by Quarters
Grace Prep 9 6 13 11 — 39
DCS 6 9 16 14 — 45
Grace Prep—39
Zane Brancefield 0 1-2 1, Joseph Brown 2 0-0 6, Jesse Codner 1 0-1 12, Ethan Costella 7 0-0 14, Daniel Rhoads 1 0-0 2, Alex Byler 3 1-2 7, Dane Jones 3 1-1 7, Dontae Mast 3 1-1 7, Max Smith 0 0-0 0. Totals: 17 3-6 39.
DuBois Christian School—45
Gabe Hoover 11 1-6 24, Adam Mowrey 4 0-1 8, Devon Thomas 5 0-2 10, Devin Powell 0 0-0 0, Landon Whitaker 0 0-0 0, Isaac Smith 0 3-4 3. Totals: 20 4-13 45.
Three-pointers: Prep 2 (Brown 2), DCS 1 (Hoover.