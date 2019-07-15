BROOKVILLE – The deadline to submit nominations for the 2019 class of the Brookville Area High School Hall of Fame is Aug. 1.
Nominations can be completed online at www.basd.us/sections. Printed nomination forms can be mailed along with supporting materials to: BASD Hall of Fame Committee, P.O. Box 41, Brookville, PA 15825.
A “Wall” of Fame with plaques honoring the inaugural 2018 HOF class is located in the corridor just off the right front entrance to the high school cafeteria and gym.
A public induction ceremony and reception will be held on Friday, Oct. 4 in the high school auditorium.