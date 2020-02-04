JOHNSONBURG — The Rolfe Beagle Club announces that the deadline for registration for its statewide coyote and fox hunt is Thursday, Feb. 13. The hunt starts on Friday, Feb. 14, at 12:01 a.m. and runs through Sunday, Feb. 16, at 4 p.m.. The hunt then runs again starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 21, and runs through Sunday, Feb. 23, another three days of hunting.
The Rolfe Beagle Club doubled the opportunities for coyote and fox hunters at its annual statewide coyote and fox hunt by expanding from one weekend to two weekends for February 2020.
All harvested predators will be weighed in at 4 p.m. on all six days. Every harvested predator will receive an equal amount of the entry fees. The lone exception is that the largest coyote and fox will receive an additional 10 percent. One hundred percent of the largest female registration fees will go to the hunter with the heaviest female coyote or fox registered in those categories.
The Rolfe Beagle Club is located at 1016 Long Level Road, Johnsonburg, PA 15845, for hunters mailing in their registration, or one can drop off their registration at the clubhouse on any Sunday morning.
Contact Mary Hosmer at wlhab@windstream.net or (814) 512-2101, or Richie Schlimm at richieschlimm@yahoo.com with any questions.