January 2020 has started off at full speed but there are a couple of items I’d like to mention this week that involve reader participation.
First is the wedding photos of anyone who last year or this year will hit one of the milestone anniversaries beginning with 25 years and increasing in five year increments. So the 25th, 30th, 35th, 40th, etc. wedding anniversaries. We would like to publish their original wedding photo in our upcoming bridal magazine.
While the deadline was this past Monday, Jan. 6, if anyone wishes to be a part of the magazine and submit a wedding photo we will still accept them up to this Friday at the Brookville office. You can take a photo of your wedding photo with a smartphone and email it to us at jdnews@thecourierexpress.com or stop in with it to our office at 113 Main St. There is no charge for submitting a wedding photo for this magazine.
We do ask that you provide the names, town of residence and which of the milestone anniversaries you will be marking this year or celebrated in 2019.
p p p
It is also time for our readers to vote in the Readers Choice for their favorite businesses. This special section allows readers to let local businesses know how much they appreciate them with their votes.
We’ve all at one time or another asked someone where is a good place to eat or get a vehicle fixed or find a special gift. We ask people for recommendations all the time. Readers Choice is people providing recommendations for their favorite businesses with their votes. Who better to recommend a business to us than our friends, relavtives and neighbors?
So if you haven’t already, check out the ballot found in today’s Jeffersonian Democrat. Fill it out with the names of the businesses you would recommend in the listed categories. The votes will be tallied and in February we’ll list who received the top votes in each category.
For those readers taking the time to vote and filling out at least 20 of the categories, they will be placed in a drawing for gas cards and gift certificates from local businesses.
The deadline to vote and get the ballot to the Jeffersonian Democrat is January 31.
p p p
Finally, on a more personal note, I wanted to share an experience that I had Monday morning.
I don’t know if anyone else has done this but some days when I’m in a hurry and the light turns green or stays green so I can continue on my way I sometimes thank the Lord for his help. It may be because many of those times happen when I’m on my way to Sunday morning church service.
I wasn’t headed to church on Monday but rather to an interview. I had left the office, drove down the alley and onto Pickering Street. I was waiting at the light at the corner of Pickering and Main streets to turn left towards Clarion.
As it often happens a vehicle came down Pickering to the stoplight and waited as it also was turning west onto Main Street. Well the light turned green and I waited for the other vehicle to turn. Instead the driver checked their hair to make sure all was in place.
I was a little impatient as I was headed to a place I’d never been in Clarion and so wanted to make sure I left enough time to find it and to park. My first thought was, “Come on, move” as the other vehicle sat at the light. I may even had said it out loud as I waited.
Finally, likely only a few moments in reality, the other driver looked up, saw the green light and made the turn. I had just started to give my vehicle a little gas to start to move forward in order to make my turn when a tractor trailer blew through the red light at a speed I’m sure was above the listed speed for Main Street.
I stopped stunned. Having barely moved an inch I wasn’t in danger but if I had immediately stepped on the gas to enter the intersection and make the turn behind the vehicle I had waited for I’m sure I wouldn’t be writing this column today as the tractor trailer would have hit me broadside on the driver’s side of the car.
I don’t know what made me wait those few seconds more as the other vehicle turned and I don’t know why the other driver had to take the time just as the light turned green to fix their hairstyle. But I can tell you I thanked the good Lord for his intervention Monday in those moments.
Such an experience definitely makes one understand that life is short and there are no guarantees. It also causes us to reflect on our life up to that point and possibly cause us to strive to do better – maybe be a little kinder or share a smile with the people we meet throughout our day. A shared smile may take only moments but it may make a difference to someone else in that moment.
So while I was jolted out of my impatience on Monday, I thank the Lord not only for saving me from harm but also for that moment of reflection and a chance to do better today, tomorrow and so forth.