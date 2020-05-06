After seeing posted signs on land that had been open to hunters before the City of DuBois took over the land in 1930, area hunters attended a council meeting on Feb. 12 to voice their displeasure at the posting of this land. They found out that the watershed committee and city council and Thomas Hibbert entered into a partnership in July 2019 where Thomas Hibbert would lease and post 180 acres of prime hunting land to video hunting on private land.
The city would give Hibbert the landfor highlighting DuBois in the video. Thomas Hibbert would post the land as private for two years.
I think this is a phenomenal agreement, being that the city will not receive compensation.
When hunters expressed their displeasure at the posting, John Suplizio strongly suggested the entire watershed could be posted. The city solicitor stated that the city controls the activities on the watershed. The deal with Thomas Hibbert is that he will use the land for a commercial venture without giving compensation to the city. This is a phenomenal deal.
My thinking is that the area hunters were not given sufficient information in time to voice opposition as the deal was made in July 2019. The area hunters knew nothing about this until seeing that the land was posted in late December.
Regardless of our objections, John Suplizio said that Thomas Hibbert has the agreement. After hearing both sides of the agreement and with hunters barred from their hunting grounds, only Thomas Hibbert will benefit from this deal.
Robert Marley
Rockton