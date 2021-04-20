Dean L. Carmichael, 88, of Cranberry (formerly of Rimersburg), died on Friday April 16, 2021 at his home.
Born July 20, 1932 in Rimersburg, he was the son of Dale and Lucille (Forbes) Carmichael.
He was a 1950 graduate of Union High School in Rimersburg. He was president of his senior class.
Dean was married to the former Patricia Hillis for nearly 70 years (since 1951). She survives.
In his early years, Mr. Carmichael worked as a machinist. He later worked as a buyer for Joy MFG Co., and retired in 1996 from Mellon Bank as Facilities Manager of Mellon Bank North.
Mr. Carmichael was a 32nd degree Mason. He was Master of East Brady Lodge #640 in 1968. He later transferred to Clarion Lodge #277. Dean was a member of New Castle Consistory and formerly belonged to the Zem Zem Shrine in Erie. He rode a tryke in parades with the Clarion County Trykers for many years.
Mr. Carmichael was a lifelong member of Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg, where over the years he served as a deacon, elder, Sunday school teacher and choir member.
He also was a member of Rimersburg Rod and Gun Club. He was past president of the Venango and Clarion County Chapter of the American Institute of Banking.
Mr. Carmichael enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, the outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was a cancer survivor of 47 years.
Dean is survived by his wife, Patricia Carmichael; two sons, Alan Carmichael and his wife, Nancy, of Rimersburg, and Randy Carmichael and his wife, Calla, of Rimersburg; one daughter, Cynthia Cornelius and her husband, Ray, of Franklin; two sisters, Dorothy Fowler of Sligo, and Judy Murray and her husband, Cecil, of Indiana; one brother, Vernon Carmichael of Sacremento, Calif.; seven grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Naomi Fowler.
A Masonic service was held Monday at the Varner Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Funeral services were held on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at the Jerusalem United Church of Christ in Rimersburg with the Rev. Jack Gareis officiating.
Interment followed in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
The family suggests memorials be made to the Jerusalem United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 307, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
