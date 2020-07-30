Dean L. Hetrick, 85, of New Bethlehem, died Tuesday evening, July 28, 2020 at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh.
Born August 23, 1934 in Punxsutawney, he was the son of the late V. Ray and Virginia R. (Martz) Hetrick.
He married Carolyn Ann (Heffner) on June 21, 1958.
Mr. Hetrick was the owner of the New Bethlehem Burial Service, Inc. in Distant.
He proudly served his country from 1957 to 1963 with the United States Army.
Mr. Hetrick was a member of the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.
He belonged to the Walter W. Craig Post No. 354 of New Bethlehem American Legion, New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 F&AM, Hawthorn Lion’s Club, Shannock Valley Car Club and Antique Automobile Club of America.
Mr. Hetrick is survived by his wife of 62 years, Carolyn Ann Hetrick; a daughter, Stacey Dinger and her husband, Randy; a granddaughter, Samantha Toy and her husband, Brody; a sister, Jean Fowkes, all of New Bethlehem; a sister-in-law, Beverly Hetrick; a nephew, Bruce Hetrick; a niece, Heidi Banks, all of Green Valley, Ariz.; a brother-in-law, Jerome Heffner and his wife, Lynn, of Hawthorn; and a nephew, Jerry Heffner and his wife, Morgan, of Springfield, Va.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Hetrick; and a nephew, Bradley Hetrick.
Visitation will be on Friday, July 31, 2020 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church.
The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church, with the Rev. Jim Dietrich and lay speaker Jack Buzard co-officiating.
Interment will be in the Oakland Cemetery in Distant, Armstrong County.
The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Mr. Hetrick's name to the Hawthorn Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 34, New Bethlehem, PA 16242; Orphans of the Storm, P.O. Box 838, Kittanning, PA 16201; or Just Us for the Animals in Punxsutawney.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.