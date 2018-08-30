A memorial service for the late Dean V. Gustafson who died on May 26, 2018, and Terri Rae Gustafson, who died on July 18, 2018, will be held on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at 1 p.m. at the Brockwayville Depot in Brockway, with Pastor Karen Trask officiating.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc., Brockway, is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences for both may be made at csfhinc.com.
