Dean William Pryor, 68, of Rimersburg, passed away Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at his home, of natural causes.
Born on April 6, 1953 in Butler, he was the son of John William and Betty Eileen (Eshbaugh) Pryor.
He graduated from Union High School in 1971. After graduation, he began working at the family-owned auto repair shop, Eshbaugh’s Repair. He was a self-employed truck driver and auto mechanic for his entire adult life.
Mr. Pryor could take apart any automobile and put it back together and was certified as one of the top mechanics in the country.
He was an active member of the Rimersburg Hose Co. where he previously served as their fire chief.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Melody (Mortimer) Pryor, whom he married on August 13, 1983; his son, David Keith Pryor of Cleveland, Miss.; two brothers, Dr. Leroy Edward Pryor and wife, Madelene, of Brookville and Scott John Pryor and wife, Brenda, of Cortland, Ohio; a sister, Joyce McClafferty and husband, Kevin, of Hookstown; an uncle, Arthur Eshbaugh of Shippenville; an aunt, Eleanor Pruitt of Alabama; a sister-in-law, Donna Pryor of Parker; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Alan L. Pryor.
A Gathering of Friends and Family will be held at the Baker Street Church of God in Rimersburg on Friday, July 2, 2021.
A brief service will be held at 5:30 p.m., with the Rev. John Milliron officiating, followed by the final fire call and a time of fellowship until 8 p.m.
Interment will be in the Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Rimersburg.
Memorial contributions may be made in Mr. Pryor's name to Rimersburg Hose Co., P.O. Box 446, Rimersburg, PA 16248.
To leave an online condolence for the family visit, www.bauerhillisfuneral.com.