Today

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Considerable clouds this evening. Some decrease in clouds late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low -3F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies. High 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.