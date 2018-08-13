Deborah D. Young, 69, of New Bethlehem, died early Monday morning, August 13, 2018 at Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Sligo.
Born January 2, 1949 in New Bethlehem, she was the daughter of Calvin and Thelma Bailey Hawk.
She married Bruce W. Young on June 20, 1970. He survives.
Mrs. Young was a graduate of Redbank Valley High School.
She was a member of the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem and was a former member of the New Bethlehem Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.
Mrs. Young liked spending time on her computer, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
In addition to her husband, survivors include a daughter, Java Bell and her husband, Mark; two grandchildren, Ikeyia Alexander and her husband, Rob, and Keegan Bell and his wife, Rita, all of New Bethlehem; and three great-grandchildren, Brynlee and Oakley Alexander, and Tanner Bell.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, August 18, at the First United Methodist Church in New Bethlehem.
A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 18, 2018, in the church with the Rev. Bud Davis, church pastor, officiating.
Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Cemetery on Beautiful Lookout, Mahoning Township, Armstrong County.
Memorial contributions may be given in the name of Deborah D. Young to the New Bethlehem Fire Company, P.O. Box 39, New Bethlehem, PA 16242.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Rupert Funeral Home and Cremation Service of New Bethlehem.
Online condolences may be sent to Mrs. Young's family at www.rupertfuneralhomes.com.
