Deborah J. Smith, 68, of Clarion, passed away Saturday evening, December 19, 2020 at Butler Memorial Hospital.
Born February 13, 1952 in DuBois, she was the daughter of the late Francis and Maxine (Thomas) Bracken.
She married Lesley Smith on February 12, 1972. He preceded her in death on July 6, 2009.
Mrs. Smith worked at various jobs, including at a local day care center.
She was a member of the Neshannock Alliance Church in West Middlesex where she was very involved.
One of her joys in life was family and spending time with her grandchildren.
Survivors include two sons, Jeffrey T. Smith and his wife, Tammi, of New Bethlehem and Joseph F. Smith and his wife, Renee, of Cary, N.C.; seven grandchildren, Caity, Trent, Brayden, Nolan, Micah, Titus and Tessa; a sister, Diana Jaggers of Fairmount City; and a brother-in-law, Byron “Butch” Burford of Limestone.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Linda Burford.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will take place in the Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson County.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.