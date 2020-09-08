Deborah K. Heeter, 67, of Rimersburg, passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, at UPMC Magee Women’s Hospital in Pittsburgh, surrounded by her loving family.
Born July 7, 1953, in Butler, she was the daughter of Edwin L. and Margaret H. (Montgomery) Mortimer.
She was a 1972 Union High School graduate.
Mrs. Heeter worked for 37 years at the Owens Illinois Glass Factory, retiring in 2009.
She loved attending her grandchildren’s events and was the family’s biggest supporter.
Mrs. Heeter enjoyed canning, reading, jigsaw puzzles and traveling, especially to the beach. She was well known for her delicious spaghetti sauce and chocolate chip cookies.
She will best be remembered as a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.
Survivors include her loving husband, Dirk W. Heeter, whom she married on September 15, 1991; son, Brett A. Heeter and fiancé, Cheyenne, of Rimersburg; daughter, Gretchen E. Bish and fiance, Barry, of Rimersburg; nine grandchildren, Avarie, Brayden, Liam, Audrey, Braxton, Landyn, Hudson, Colin and Devyn; two brothers, Rick Mortimer and his wife, Linda, of Mercer, and Gale Mortimer of West Middlesex; sister, Patricia Stitt of West Sunbury; sisters-in-law, Polly Wright and her husband, Troy, of Roaring Springs, and Jody Croyle and her husband, Rick, of Waynesburg; brother-in-law, Cliff Heeter and his wife, Sonja, of Rimersburg; a best friend of 54 years, Debbie Yount of Rimersburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Eizetta Holliday and Mits Conner; father-in-law, Bill Heeter; and mother-in-law, Pat Heeter.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, September 8, at Bauer-Hillis Funeral Home in Rimersburg.
Additional visitation will be held at 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at the funeral home with the Rev. Rick Croyle officiating.
Contributions may be made in Mrs. Heeter's honor to a charity of one’s choice.
Interment will be in Rimersburg Cemetery.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Bauer-Hillis Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc.
To view a video tribute honoring her life or to send a condolence, visit www.bauerfuneral.com.