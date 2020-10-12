The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 1-7.
- Benjamin G. Ruggles to Benjamin G. Ruggles and Joshua Brechtel, $1, Sandy Township.
- Stephen T. Holencik and Megan Ann Holencik to Kristen E. Berg, $1, Houtzdale Borough.
- Timothy C. Chelednik and Cindy L. Chelednik to Scylar V. Muirhead, $77,000, DuBois City.
- Cynthia Laukitis, individually and aif, Daniel R. Laukitis, and Stephanie Trunzo, by aif, to Joseph M. Torrell and Amanda R. Torrell, $150,000, Brady Township.
- Robert G. Swales, Adele S. Swales, Ralph E. Swales and Carol L. Swales to Ryan T. Price and Alyssa R. Price, $40,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Kohlhepp Corporation to Devon Walker, $1, Sandy Township.
- James E. Hand estate and Janet L. Boyd, executrix, to Dorsey L. Bibey and Tracey E. Bibey, $300,000, Penn Township.
- William Dean Krause and Loretta L. Krause to Steve W. Krause, $1, Bigler Township.
- James E. Hamilton, trustee, J. E. Hamilton Jr. family trust, and Ethel M. Hamilton, trustee, to James E. Hamilton Jr., Ethel M. Hamilton, and James E. Hamilton III, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Property Development LLC to Ralph Joseph Ferraro Jr., $11,000, Goshen Township.
- Michael J. Cramer and Kayla R. Cramer to Brian P. Leavy, $122,500, Sandy Township.
- Ray E. Read and Pauline H. Read to Charles McCracken and Susan McCracken, $162,500, Lawrence Township.
- James T. Kask, executor, and Carol L. Kask estate to James T. Kask, Janese C. Ahenk, and Kara I. Pifer, $1, Goshen Township.
- James R. Joos and Anne E. Joos to Jeffrey Sisk and Tracie Sisk, $23,000, Sandy Township.
- Donald F. Fuhrer and Joyce H. Fuhrer to Kristine J. Gutkowski and Gary Laskowsky, $25,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Cathy Yarkovich and Eugene Yarkovich to Dean Eddy, $1, Sandy Township.
- Lorraine M. Serafin, Stanley J. Serafin, Barry J. Hamady, and Cynthia Hamady to Jeffrey L. Moyer and Kimberly L. Moyer, $79,000, Woodward Township.
- Hyman Properties LLC to BB&H Industries Inc., $36,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Gregg T. Bennett and Sally A. Bennett to Lanny Goerman, $136,000, Sandy Township.
- John A. Frontino and Cottigene Frontino to John A. Frontino and Cottigine Frontino, $1, Burnside Township.
- Joseph B. Bower Jr. and Hillary O. Bower to Richard L. Neff and Deanna L. Neff, $367,500, Girard Township.
- Donald A. Stewart, executor, and Harold C. Stewart estate to Donald A. Stewart, $1, Huston Township.
- Ryan Troupe and Jena O. Troupe to Jeffrey A. Samick, $124,000, DuBois City.
- James P. Finnucan and Donna M. Finnucan to Curtis J. Ripple and Shannon J. Ripple, $60,000, Sandy Township.
- Daniel J. Russell and Cynthia E. Russell to Ronald A. Hanslovan, $40,000, Sandy Township.
- Benjamin L. Park and Alena M. Park to Kasey G. Clinton and Summer L. Nulf, $300,000, Sandy Township.
- Scott L. Richter and Sandra H. Richter to Regis John McKenzie III and Colleen McKenzie, $227,500, Sandy Township.
- Norma L. Girardi to Benjamin Silverstein and Marie Bohanna, $76,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Amy J. Butler and James J. Butler to Ryan T. Troupe and Jena O. Troupe, $138,000, DuBois City.
- Dale H. Young and Norma J. Young to John Weaver and Mary E. Weaver, $57,500, Gulich Township.
- Connie L. Catanzarito to Jared Gould and Heather Gould, $115,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael D. Kacsmar and Marina A. Kacsmar to Michael D. Kacsmar, $1, Sandy Township.
- William B. Trapp, Michelle R. Trapp, Ryan L. Trapp and Christine L. Trapp to Ryan L. Trapp and Nicholas D. Billock, $1, Greenwood Township.
- Carol F. Bratton to Gary Laskowsky and Kristine J. Gutkowski, $37,500, Woodward Township.
- Mark A. Debacco, Deanna L. Debacco, and Carol J. George to Louis P. Debacco and Mary L. Debacco, $1, Sandy Township.
- Andrea C. Faranda to Andrea C. Faranda and Jerome D. Bickel, $1, Clearfield Borough.
- James Brett Owens and Nicole Lynn Owens to James Brett Owens and Nicole Lynn Owens, $1, Bradford Township.
- Sandra Kay Lewis to Josiah J. Murray, $1, Bigler Township.
- Diane M. Milligan to Deryk R. Spicher and Brandi N. Spicher, $2,000, Huston Township.
- John L. Bloom and Deborah S. Bloom to Shane I. Bloom, $1, Penn Township.
- Valerie A. Pearce and Albert Pearce to Monica Beth Walker, $84,800, Bell Township.
- Justin M. Hainsey, Jennifer Hainsey, Steven W. Martell, and Christine Martell, to Travis Hillard, $34,000, Beccaria Township.
- Jeffrey Lawson, executor, Patricia Lawson estate, John F. Bojalad estate, Paul H. Bojalad, executor, Christine D. Carlson, and Russ M. Carlson to Michael Novak, $37,500, DuBois City.
- Joseph P. Green to Ryan Alexander Cline and Gregory Eugene Cline, $129,000, Sandy Township.
- Kerry D. Clancy and Sheila R. Clancy to Jason Hansel and Donna Michelle Hansel, $3,000, Ramey Borough.
- Jeanette A. DuBois, executrix, and Gerard R. DuBois estate to Jeannette A. DuBois and Eugene M. DuBois, $1, Boggs Township.
- Donna R. Polites to William Albert Polites, $1, Penn Township.
- Larry J. Saupp, Ruth L. Saupp, and Maria A. Saupp Doman to Barry M. Kanouff and Emily E. Supenia, $16,000, Gulich Township.
- Robert G. Swales, Andrew C. Swales, and Sandi Swales to Myles D. Caragein and Kayla J. Caragein, $220,000, Lawrence Township.
- Terry M. Hugar to Philip E. Hill, $1,000, Lawrence Township.
- Yvonne L. Buck, executrix, and Iola M. Hugney estate to Scott P. Hugney and Kayla D. Hugney, $1, Girard Township.
- Mary E. Sprankle to Mary E. Sprankle, $1, Chester Hill Borough.
- James D. Lender and Susan B. Lender to Amy M. Martin, $1, Decatur Township.
- William Johnson Tett IV and Dawn Marie Tett to William Johnson Tett IV and Dawn Marie Tett, $1, Huston Township.
- William J. Kovel and Joann M. Kovel to William N. Kovel, $1, Jordan Township.
- Gerald E. Ingoe to Edward M. Veres and Ginger Lee Veres, $5,500, Cooper Township.
- Jason J. Selfridge and Beth A. Selfridge to Kenneth E. Shick, $144,500, Ramey Borough.
- Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints to DuBois Church of Christ, $1, Sandy Township.
- Keystone Central Homes LLC to Kevin L. Hinds and Ruth E. Hinds, $149,000, Beccaria Township.
William J. McCartney II and Edith M. McCartney to Jacob W. Bressler, $3,250, Penn Township.