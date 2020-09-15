The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 3 –Sept. 10.
- Steven Wilfred Stoltz and Billie Jo Stoltz to Ryan C. Lacrosse and Megan M. Lacrosse, $430,000, Sandy Township.
- Frank K. Snyder and Mary C. Snyder to Steven G. Kozak and Amanda E. Kozak, $80,757, Decatur Township.
- Timothy R. Pirraglia to Shrec’s Distributing Inc., $165,000, Huston Township.
- Seneca Resources Company LLC to Wesley E. Donahue, $3,000, Huston Township.
- Timothy D. Baumgardner and Mary K. Baumgardner to Mark John Houston and Abigail Grace Houston, $45,000, Cooper Township.
- Amanda Marie Strandburg and David C. Strandburg to Sharon L. Volpe and Sara Rubly, $89,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Cody N. Millinder and Kylee A. Millinder to Sean A. London and Krystal S. London, $199,000, Boggs Township.
- Gary Allan Speigle, individually and agent and Faith Speigle, by agent to Gary Allan Speigle, $1, Graham Township.
- Carol Ann Kubla, executrix, and Frank S. Provenzano estate to Kevin L. Smith, $45,000, Huston Township.
- Lois Ann Mort to Lois Ann Mort and John M. Mort, $1, Boggs Township.
- Glenn Dodd and Gertrude Dodd to Daniel S. Dodd and Heather A. Dodd, $65,000, Sandy Township.
- Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Robert L. Chappel and Tiffany M. Chappel, $20,800, DuBois City.
- David Muraski to Karen Stephens and Juanita Stephens, $80,000, Gulich Township.
- Craig M. Ricotta to Lauren McLaughlin, $138,000, Sandy Township.
- Margaret B. Buzzanca to John P. Yingling Jr., $1, Union Township.
- Keenan K. Hall to Dennis P. Hall and Michele M. Vanderpyle Hall, $25,000, Woodward Township.
- Robert J. Fitzmaurice, individually and power of attorney, and Joanne M. Fitzmaurice, by power of attorney, to Robert J. Fitzmaurice, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Gerald Royer to Charlotte J. Caltagarone and Charles L. Caltagarone, $35,000, Sandy Township.
- Lisa A. Dugan Kozal, co-administratrix, c.t.a., and agent, Jeffrey M. Dugan, co-administratrix and c.t.a, Nadine M. Solensky estate and Sylvia A. Dugan to James Allen Bryan and Sye Bryan, $45,000, Decatur Township.
- Ronald C. Brunridge and Sherry K. Brundrige to Sherry K. Brundrige, Audrey Lee Shaw, and Duane Shaw, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Ronald D. Knee and Susan L. Knee to Maxwell W. Demko, $85,000, Woodward Township.
- Stephanie Elynich to Stephanie Elynich, Andrew J. Elynich, and Julie A. Figiel, $1, Irvona Borough.
- Joseph P. Tarbay and Kenneth R. Rougeux to Decatur Township, $2,000, Decatur Township.
- Patrick Joseph Nagle and Lindsey B. Nagle to Amanda Rayne Moslak, $150,000, Cooper Township.
- Carolyn Irwin, by agent, and John T. Irwin, agent, to Brandon O’Dell, $78,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Beverly A. Jones to Benjamin T. Jones, $1, Cooper Township.
- Sherri R. Centra to Sarajane E. Shirey and Michael G. Shirey, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Allen D. Luzier to Michael A. Luzier, $1, Bradford Township.
- Judith A. Cuetara, David C. Cuetara, Thomas W. Latosky, and Linda L. Latosky to Dry Hollow Rentals LLC, $22,000, Woodward Township.
- Anna P. Alvarado, Vanessa Alvarado, Elizabeth Guerra, and Edith Guerra to David A. Guerra and Carmen P. Guerra, $1, Morris Township.
- Wade C. Reese and Kelly J. Reese to Jayson Heim and Heidi Heim, $80,000, Gulich Township.
- Leonid I. Frayman and Yevgeniya Y. Frayman to Leonid Frayman, trustee, Jenny Frayman, trustee, and Frayman trust, Sandy Township.
- P.R.C.W. Development Company LLC to Lauren Stover, $200,000, Lawrence Township.
- Diane M. Herr, individually and adminstratrix c.t.a, Elizabeth P. Swanson estate, Delores B. Saupp estate, Kathy Sestito, Karen Matrazzo, Donald Dombrosky, James Swanson and Frances Dlugosz to Elizabeth M. Maines, $80,000, Woodward Township.
- Theodore R. Williams, Mary Ann Williams, and Beth Ann Carter to Jared S. Fencil and Bryanna R. Fencil, $196,000, Morris Township.
- William H. Esposti and David L. Esposti, $1, Bell Township.
- Susan Lynn Conaway and Robert Conaway to Kenneth L. Vaux, $4,000, Boggs Township.
- Frank K. Snyder and Mary C. Snyder to Randall M. Hostetter, Joanne L. Hostetter, Jeffrey A. Hostetter, and Rhonda K. Hostetter, $161,880, Decatur Township.
- Douglas K. Bloom and Kim M. Bloom to William Lees and Rachel Lees, $142,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Jennifer D. Alker Milliron to Jennifer D. Alker Milliron and Scott C. Milliron, $1, Sandy Township.
- James K. Parlavecchio to Yin Yin Htun and Sunil Parkash, $250,000, DuBois City.
- Thomas J. Laird and Karen E. Laird to Matthew Floravit, $200, Sandy Township.
- Robin L. Peterson to Ryan R. Bane and Amanda L. Bane, $180,000, Sandy Township.
- Randolph J. Bock and Lisa M. Bock to Georgianna Jane Sones, $79,900, Osceola Mills Borough.
- S. Scott Kephart to Michelle L. Kephart to S. Scott Kephart, $1, Decatur Township.
- Thomas C. Marshall to Stephanie Ann Kohler, $19,000, Beccaria Township.
- Alice D. Centra to Bruce Centra, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joyce L. Graham to James W. Shirey and Rachel L. Gillen, $79,700, Lawrence Township.
- Gregg A. Hand and Karen F. Hand to Greg A. Hand and Karen F. Hand, $1, Sandy Township.
- Kenneth B. Schaffer and Lisa Ann Schaffer to Kenneth B. Schaffer, $1, Sandy Township.
- Susan L. Greathouse to Susan L. Greathouse, Troy A. Greathouse, and Gretchen L. Greathouse, $1, Sandy Township.
- Donna K. Breth to Donna K. Breth and Amie Michelle Shadle, $1, Burnside Township.
- Timothy Lee Shaw and Evette Shaw to Ashlee Standifer, $25,000, Lawrence Township.
- Curwensville Auto Sales LLC to Orlando Raul Salinas, $35,000, Curwensville Borough.
- Randy J. Mitchell and Kathryn A. Mitchell to Eric Perks and Samantha Perks, $130,000, Bloom Township.
- Nicole A. Gillingham and Donald B. Gillingham III to Brian J. Garito and Megan Lee Vesnesky, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Robert Sabella Jr., Jacinta M. Sabella, and Breanna L. Lieb, $100,000, Burnside Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, DuBois City.
- John Mullen to John Edward Mullen, $1, Bradford Township.
- Lizette Reed to Frank R. Bleacher, $179,000, Cooper Township.