- The following deeds have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Sept. 10 –17.
- Nicole A. Gillingham and Donald B. Gillingham III to Brian J. Garito and Megan Lee Vesnesky, $70,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Anthony L. Hugill and Lynette J. Hugill to Robert Sabella Jr., Jacinta M. Sabella, and Breanna L. Lieb, $100,000, Burnside Township.
- DuBois Regional Medical Center to DuBois Regional Medical Center, $1, DuBois City.
- John Edward Mullen to John Edward Mullen II, $1, Bradford Township.
- Lizette M. Reed to Frank R. Bleacher and Judy A. Bleacher, $179,000, Cooper Township.
- Kelly J. Sturgeon to Joseph Codney and Kim Codney, $101, Sandy Township.
- Steven B. Eisenhauer Sr., co-administrator, Russell E. Farbiarz, co-administrator, and Daniel J. Eisenhauer to Robert Domingo and James Domingo, $8,500, Covington Township.
- Cory J. Jackson and Lara J. Jackson to Aaron Rhymestine, $150,000, Brisbin Borough.
- Matthew M. Gabler to Joshua Watson, $133,000, Sandy Township.
- Easton N. Graham and Mona L. Graham to Douglas N. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Douglas N. Graham and Susan K. Graham to Douglas N. Graham and Susan K. Graham, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Chad G. Stone and Sara B. Stone to Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc., $269,900, Sandy Township.
- Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc. to Susan Altschuler and Alan Altschuler, $269,900, Sandy Township.
- Susan Lynn Conaway, Frankie Lee Knepp and Phyllis Knepp estate to Howard J. Smith, $1, Boggs Township.
- Debra Ann Smeal to Travis J. Biggans and Janice A. Biggans, $73,000, Graham Township.
- Susan R. Shaffner and Dennis A. Shaffner to Eric M. Rensel and Suzann C. Rensel, $42,000, Union Township.
- Eric M. Rensel and Suzann C. Rensel to Eric M. Rensel and Suzann C. Rensel, $1, Union Township.
- Associates of Philipsburg LP to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Nuttall LLC to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania –Department of Transportation, $1, Decatur Township.
- Christopher P. Bungo to Bernadette Robbins, $1, Decatur Township.
- Deborah A. Lamison, executrix, and Shirley Alberalla estate to Sarah Jo Young, $83,000, Houtzdale Borough.
- Madeline Bailor and John P. Bailor Jr. to John P. Bailor Jr., $1, Bradford Township.
- Eugene M. Fenush Sr. and Sandra S. Fenush to Cassandra L. Broad, $1, Girard Township.
- Eugene M. Fenush Sr. and Sandra S. Fenush to Eugene M. Fenush Jr., Cassandra L. Broad, and Wescott Pusey, $1, Morris Township.
- Tammy L. Meier, individual and executrix, Ellen L. Bergh estate, Linda Stitt, and Randy Bergh to Tammy L. Meier, $1, Sandy Township.
- Bruce A. Maines and Cassandra L. Maines to Jeffrey A. Maines, $60,000, Bradford Township.
- James E. Korb and Karen E. Korb to Elizabeth A. Zang and James Henry Stewart, $1, DuBois City.
- Joshua Wells to Lorianne M. Barbey and Kenneth Barbey, $165,000, Sandy Township.
- Lauren K. Aughenbaugh to Lauren Leann Butler, $129,000, DuBois City.
- Noble C. Myers to Patricia K. Chichava, $120,000, DuBois City.
- Daniel Lupi to Chanze Faulk and Delma Bartolome, $1,000, Sandy Township.
- Donna K. Glinsky to William Crain, $85,000, Woodward Township.
- Stewart A. Kirk and Jennifer L. Kirk to Jacquelyn A. Bell, $310,000, Sandy Township.
- Brian L. McCracken, co-executor, Amy J. Heitsenrether, co-executor, and E. Joyce McCracken estate to Lauren Michelle McCracken, $140,000, Lawrence Township.
- C. Hummel Real Estate LLC to Andrew J. Gardner and Elizabeth C. Gardner, $60,000, Lawrence Township.
- Mary Beth Butler to Paul W. Pinkerton, $500, Bradford Township.
- Stephen R. Volpe to Steven T. Fink and Joann E. Fink, $101,000, Sandy Township.
- Joshua L. Kephart to Joshua L. Kephart and Samantha R. Kephart, $1, Goshen Township.
- Walter L. Butler Jr., executor, and Walter L. Butler Sr. estate to Richard D. Butler, $1,000, Boggs Township.
- James H. Kolback Sr. and Patricia A. Kolback to Timothy A. Stech and Mary B. Stech, $323,500, Sandy Township.
- Zachary A. Cowfer and Jamie A. Cowfer to Brett M. Kuhn, $131,870, Lawrence Township.
- Joelene A. Luzier to Mary Maines, Heidi Mullens, and Jason Maines, $15,000, Lawrence Township.
- Chris E. Henry and Jennifer L. Henry to Timothy R. Myers and Sherry A. Myers, $25,000, Beccaria Township.
- Lu Ellen Bowman to Robert S. Inguagiato and Heather A. Inguagiato, $57,500, Clearfield Borough.
- Walcoal Properties LLC to Walcoal Properties LLC, $1, Bradford Township.
- Bigler Township to David C. Turek and Sandra A. Turek, $9,195, Bigler Township.
- Betty L. Robinson to Kurtis J. Shingledecker and Allicia Shingledecker, $330,000, Beccaria Township.
- Michael S. Federici to Nicholas C. Siple, $80,000, DuBois City.
- Long Shadow Builders LLC to Marcus C. Luzier and Faith H. Luzier, $69,900, Decatur Township.
- Mari Lynn Scott, executrix and individual, and Thomas K. Scott estate to Double Diamond Holdings LLC, $50,000, DuBois City.
- William L. Dale to Raeanna Haley, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Paul R. Stephens and Kristy Bowman Stephens to Jordan Stephens, $170,000, Pike Township.
- Jeffrey A. Smith and Katelyn J. Smith to Terry G. Crook, $42,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Colen E. Bacher, trustee, Barbara J. Warholic living trust, amended and restated by trustee, and Nick Warholic living trust, amended and restated by trustee, to Shaun D. Endress and Cheryl A. Endress, $375,000, Gulich Township.
- Valerie Blochberger to Ian Lindemuth and Anna Lindemuth, $119,900, Sandy Township.
- Harry W. Semelsberger to Harry W. Semelsberger and Justa Janel Mooney, $1, Coalport Borough and Irvona Borough.
- Clint C. Yarger to Gary L. Yarger, $1, Decatur Township.
- Susan Wilk, co-administratrice, Barbara Young, co-adminsitratrice, and Julia E. Bandrowsky estate to Susan J. Wilk, Jeannette M. Williams, Barbara Young and Kelly Glass, $1, Beccaria Township.
- Clearfield Borough to Jeffrey L. Martell and Karen J. Martell, $3,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Mark A. Coudriet and Kristin L. Coudriet to Mark A. Coudriet, $1, Curwensville Borough.
- Clarence A. Cataldo to Dennis Blanch and Kathy Blanch, $70,000, Huston Township.
- Cheryl E. Thompson, agent, and Ruth E. Graham to Veteran Realty LLC, $25,000, Clearfield Borough.
- Marjorie L. Rieder to Magi Lyn Bickerstaff, $1, DuBois City.
- Candace L. Wheatley White and John C. White to Chicago Basin Trust dated Jan. 20, 2014, $450,000, Burnside Township.
- Albert T. Yontosh Jr., Sharlene M. Yontosh, Krista M. Yontosh Cimino, John R. Cimino, Kevin T. Yontosh, and Kimberly L. Yontosh to Brian Charles Polachek, $7,000, Morris Township.
- Bayview Loan Servicing LLC to Castle 2020 LLC, $15,250, Gulich Township.
- Frank J. Shipkowski and Linda L. Shipkowski to Wendy A. Hanslovan, $205,000, Sandy Township.
- Sean M. Saunders and Luiza Viana Saunders to Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc., $239,900, Sandy Township.
- Robert L. Liptak and Valerie M. Liptak to Zachary A. Cowfer and Jamie A. Cowfer, $270,000, Graham Township.
- SKJ Land Holdings LLC to Michael K. Gulla and Melissa J. Gulla, $159,900, Sandy Township
- NISH MVP LLC to Mountain River Holdings LLC, $1, Morris Township.
- Graebel Relocation Services Worldwide Inc. to Robert J. Andrews Jr. and Cynthia V. Andrews, $239,900, Sandy Township.
- Linda Little to Gary Little, $1, Lawrence Township.
- Joel C. Mack and Arthur W. Merat estate to Theresa L. Merat Gill, Mark A. Merat, John P. Merat, and Ann M. Rubly, $1, Girard Township and Lawrence Township.
- Susquehanna Rural Free Clinic Inc. to Mature Resources Inc., $375,000, Covington Township.
- Debra M. Delia to Raymond A. Zavatsky, Matthew J. Delia, and Diane R. London, $1, DuBois City.
- Donald E. Morgan to Mark Morgan and Michelle Morgan, $1, Sandy Township.
- John Croyle, Margaret Croyle, James Croyle and Rebecca Croyle to Vincent J. Defelice, $168,000, Bradford Township.
- Brittany Nichole Singer to Cen-Clear Child Services Inc., $1, Lawrence Township.
