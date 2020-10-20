The following is a continuation of deeds not published in Monday’s Courier Express that have been filed in the office of Clearfield County Register and Recorder Maurene Inlow from Oct. 8 –14:
- Clearfield County Tax Claim Bureau, Peter Mowczan by tax claim and Edith Mowczan by tax claim to Bruce Nevling, $1,025, Beccaria Township.
- Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon to Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon, $1, Huston Township.
- Bruce Hixon and Patricia Hixon to Josh R. Foster, $5,500, Huston Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev./successor bishop, to St. Francis of Assisi parish charitable trust and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/trustee, $1, Clearfield Borough and Lawrence Township.
- Roman Catholic Diocese of Erie and Lawrence T. Persico, most rev/successor bishop to St. Basil The Great Parish Charitable Trust and Lawrence Persico, most rev./trustee, $1, Ramey Borough and Gulich Township.
- Lawrence Township and American Land Holdings LLC, $225,000, Lawrence Township.
- Diane Bickel and Allen Bickel to Brian S. Kennedy and Pamela S. Kennedy, $90,000, Lawrence Township.
- PAS Group LLC to Riverfront Hospitality LLC, $1, DuBois City and Clearfield Borough.
- Sandra M. Gibbs, Patrick L. Welker, Michael G. Welker, Regina M. Welker, Darlene Westcott, Terry McQuillen and Sherry Stafford to Alan R. Larson, Roger L. Larson, Michael A. Rudella, and Far Hills LLC, $30,000, Bradford Township.
- John E. Kramer to John B. Hannifin, $4,000, Sandy Township.
- Michael G. Ritsick to Nicholas Voelker, $399,000, Lawrence Township.