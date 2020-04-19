Depth at outside linebacker for the Pittsburgh Steelers entering the NFL Draft looks similar to what the team had available in Week 8 of the 2019 season.
And that’s not comforting news for an organization that prides itself on having a deep group of pass-rushing talent.
With veteran Anthony Chickillo on the commissioner’s exempt list for the Steelers’ game against the Miami Dolphins, the backups to T.J. Watt and Bud Dupree consisted of little-used Ola Adeniyi and journeyman Jay Elliott.
Minus a reliable backup to provide the occasional breather for the pass-rushing duo, Dupree played all but two defensive snaps that Monday night. Watt was on the field for all but four.
Fast forward six months. Chickillo is no longer on the roster, a victim of the salary cap. Adeniyi, who played fewer than 6% of the snaps in 2019, is entering his third NFL season. Tuzar Skipper, a training camp sensation as a rookie who was lost on waivers before returning to the practice squad late in the year, is in the fold.
As far as other backups to Watt and Dupree that are under contract, well, there are none.
This brings to mind the words coach Mike Tomlin uttered in the days preceding that game against the Dolphins:
“I’m not feeling great,” he said of the outside linebacker depth, “but such is life in the National Football League. At times, you’re going to be challenged positionally.”
The Steelers hope to get on better footing via the NFL Draft, even if an outside linebacker might not be the position they address with the No. 49 or No. 102 picks on the event’s second day.
Dupree played 90% of all snaps last year and Watt 86, a high total for pass-rushers who play with such high energy. A prospect from this draft class could help decrease those numbers while also allowing the Steelers to develop a pass-rusher in the event Dupree leaves after the 2020 season.
At the NFL Combine, general manager Kevin Colbert called this group of edge rushers “unusual” in terms of talent and numbers.
“Every time we do this,” Colbert said, referring to their analysis of the position, “it keeps coming out strong.”
The top-rated player in the entire draft is Ohio State edge rusher Chase Young, and he’ll go within the top two picks depending on whether the Cincinnati Bengals take quarterback Joe Burrow first overall.
Another player with a first-round grade is Penn State’s Yetur Gross-Matos, a pass-rushing lineman who left school after his junior season. In his sophomore and junior seasons combined, Gross-Matos had 17 sacks and 34½ tackles for loss.
“He’s got really active hands, and he’s outstanding on stunts,” NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “He has a good knack and feel as a pass-rusher. I didn’t see dynamic explosiveness in terms of twitch. He wins more off technique and overall feel and instincts and understanding.
“He’ll get moved around a little bit, but you’re drafting him to rush the quarterback.”
If the Steelers grab an edge rusher on the second day of the draft, they could find another viable prospect in the Big Ten. Michigan’s Josh Uche didn’t become a full-time starter until his senior year, but he led the Wolverines with 8½ sacks and 11½ tackles for loss.
In February, ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr. said Uche “looks like a Steeler.”
Jeremiah also is impressed with Uche’s potential.
“If you just wanted to get a fastball that could really, really rush in sub situations, I think Josh Uche is tremendous,” Jeremiah said. “It’s a little different body type, but I think he’s going to get 8-10 sacks a year at the next level. I think he’s really good.”