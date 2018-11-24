BRADFORD — Deer hunters hunting in McKean County are reminded that the deer check station on SR 59 will be open on Monday, Tuesday, and Saturday of the first week of firearms deer season.
The deer check station is staffed by volunteers of the Kinzua Quality Deer Cooperative (KQDC). The check station service is free to hunters. Hunters are encouraged to bring their deer in to learn the age of your deer, the health, and other biological statistics collected by the volunteers. The check station is located on SR 59 at the Timberdoodle Flats Wildlife Trail, near the junction of SR 59 and SR 321N.
Each hunter that brings a deer to the Timberdoodle Flats Check Station of the KQDC during the 2018 firearms deer season will receive a raffle ticket on a new deer rifle AND a blaze orange KQDC hat. Only hunters bringing their doe or buck to a check station will receive a raffle ticket. Deer should be harvested within or near the KQDC. The KQDC is located west of Bradford and north of Kane in McKean and Warren Counties.
This year, the hunting rifle will be a Thompson Venture rifle of a caliber of the hunter’s choice. Hunters bringing in an antlerless deer will receive two raffle tickets on the rifle. Hunters bringing in a buck will receive one raffle ticket on the rifle. Hunters are particularly encouraged to bring in deer harvested with their DMAP permit.
The KQDC Check Station will be open on Monday and Tuesday of the first week of firearms deer season, November 26 and 27, and again on the first Saturday, Dec. 1. The check station’s hours of operation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. all three days.
All deer are weighed and checked for sex, age, and health, and additional data are collected on antlered deer for points, spread, and beam diameter. The data collected provides critical information used in managing the health of the herd. This year the volunteers will also be collecting external parasites (ticks) for analysis by Penn State as part of their ongoing research program on external parasites and deer.
The KQDC will be posting recent trail cam photos of deer at the check stations.
Maps will also be available for hunters at the KQDC check stations. Maps will show where recent wood harvests have occurred, deer densities over last winter, and how the roads are marked.
Pick up your info at the check stations so you can better hunt the KQDC. The KQDC is almost 75,000 acres of public and private lands managed to improve deer populations and habitat.
The cooperators are Sand County Foundation, Allegheny National Forest Vacation Bureau, Allegheny National Forest, Bradford Water Authority, Conservation Forestry, Collins Pine Co. (Kane Hardwood), and RAM Forest Products. Additional information can be obtained at www.kqdc.com or www.Facebook.com/The KQDC.
