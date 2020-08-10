Trump’s COVID “help” is about making you pay more for your Social Security. Trump is defunding Social Security in return for $200 less than the Democratic-led House bill contains.
Today, people who earn more than $132,900 don’t pay one penny more into Social Security than a billionaire. 6.2 percent of a million or a billion is far more than 6.2 percent of $132,900. The wealthy simply don’t pay their fair share now. There is well over $2.9 trillion in American bonds paid for by American tax dollars up for grabs if the Greedy Old Propagandist politicians can privatize our insurance that is Social Security.
Trump’s “help” for the COVID disaster is defunding Social Security. When less money is going into it, then Social Security will be in trouble, when in reality all that has ever been needed is for the wealthy to pay their fair share. The propaganda that Social Security is in trouble is a bald-faced lie. Trump’s grab at our Social Security is another attempt to accumulate our trillions of tax dollars for himself and his cronies at Americans’ expense. We will pay more if Trump’s dream of privatization of a program that’s just fine forever happens.
When Trump guts Social Security, we will all pay more and get less. Consider the fees and extra costs associated with even your utilities and phone bills! Social Security pays like clockwork now.
To prevent people from voting by mail, Trump is even slowing down our mail! If Trump succeeds and seniors and the handicapped become homeless and can’t afford food or medication, Greedy Old Propagandist politicians once again will blame their victims. Trump’s a cruel failure, and his “help” came after months of Greedy Old Propagandist senators sitting on their hands. They were ignoring a fine bill that the House had ready to sign months before rent and mortgages came due. Now people have begun being evicted and are homeless.
GOP politicians were waiting on Trump to “save the day” with this theft of Social Security for America’s handicapped and seniors. This is once again proof that GOP politicians work for Trump, not Americans. Vote Blue to save your Social Security. Vote Blue to save Democracy.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport