Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. SLEET IS POSSIBLE AT THE ONSET. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF AROUND ONE TENTH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST WEDNESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE ICE WILL RESULT IN DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS ON UNTREATED ROADS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION REMIND MOTORISTS TO ADJUST SPEEDS BASED ON DRIVING CONDITIONS AS WINTER WEATHER IMPACTS PENNSYLVANIA ROADWAYS. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&