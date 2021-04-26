DeLane R. Myers, 68, of New Bethlehem, passed away early Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at Clarion Hospital following an extended illness.
Born March 14, 1953 in Brookville, he was the son of the late L. Percy and Carolyn L. (Brocious) Myers.
Mr. Myers worked at Owens-Illinois Glass in Clarion.
He married Diane M. (Hepfl) Myers of New Bethlehem on June 4, 1977. She survives.
Survivors also include a son, Derek Myers and his wife, Kristie, of Rimersburg; a daughter, Amy Miller and her husband, Ryan, of Moon Township; and a granddaughter, Tenlee Myers.
Mr. Myers' request was to be cremated.
A memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.
Arrangements are at the direction of the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.