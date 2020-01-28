My U.S. House Representative, G.T. Thompson, recently sent out a hate filled, factually false letter disparaging not only to myself but thousands of his constituents. He speaks of the U.S. House ignoring its duty while ignoring hundreds of bills the Senate refuses to vote upon. He speaks of anti-American values yet puts blinders on the rule of law and the very fundamental principles which were at issue in the House.
Thompson claims they "got a lot done" while in control of the House, Senate and the White House. Yet he miserably fails to recall the much needed and promised infrastructure which never happened. All the while our area and our very way of life crumble under his watch. Thompson touts a coffee shop opening in Warren yet ignores Kooser and Kimmel Brothers dairy farms filing for bankruptcy while LEDVANCE closes its plant in St. Marys.
However, the most flawed, partisan and unstatesmanlike comment concerned "special interests." It was he, G.T. Thompson who has accepted tainted contributions from the various pharmaceutical companies at the core of our opioid epidemic. How dare he speak of "special interests" when Thompson's special interests have killed hundreds upon hundreds of his constituents. How dare he!
Thompson needs to clean out his heart and represent all of his constituents or needs to leave for the greener pastures of the RNC to become a lobbyist where he can spend his BS on his pet special interests.
Sandy Lance, chair
Clearfield County Democrats