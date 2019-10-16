HARRISBURG — Democrat state Sens. Daylin Leach and Sharif Street have introduced legislation to legalize recreational marijuana in Pennsylvania.
If approved by the Legislature, the marijuana industry would generate about $500 million in the first fiscal year of operations that can be used to fund school districts, the pair said in a statement.
Anyone previously convicted or awaiting trial on marijuana charges would have their convictions or charges erased, under the provisions of the bill.
“Pennsylvania’s cannabis policy is cruel, irrational and expensive,” Leach said in a statement. “Prohibition has destroyed countless lives and has cost taxpayers millions.”
Pennsylvanians would be allowed to grow up to 10 plants for personal use in their homes and companies would be allowed to deliver cannabis to residences.
The bill will likely have the support of Gov. Tom Wolf, who along with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman have indicated they support legalized marijuana.
“We now know the majority of Pennsylvanians are in favor of legalization, and that includes me,” Wolf, a Democrat, said last month. “I look forward to seeing what we can accomplish together, especially the criminal justice reforms I am proposing today, which will have an immediately positive influence on thousands of families across Pennsylvania.”
Republicans in the House and Senate have indicated they will fight against legalizing recreational marijuana.
“For Gov. Wolf and Lt. Gov. Fetterman to choose now as the time to promote recreational marijuana is irresponsible and raises serious questions about their judgement over what they believe is the right direction for young Pennsylvanians,” members of the House Republican Leadership said in response to Wolf’s statement. “Our caucus has no plans or interest in legalizing recreational marijuana.”
Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has also supported full legalization. DePasquale released a report in July 2018 that claimed full legalization would add $581 million to the state’s coffers annually and reduce costs for the criminal justice system.
The bill would also create a permit system for residents who want to establish cannabis-based businesses.
“It is time for us to join the emerging cannabis economy with the legalization of the adult use of cannabis in Pennsylvania, which should not be a crime when responsibly used by adults nor mandate medical oversight,” Street said. “The economic imperatives are too great. We also have a moral mandate to correct the damage that disparate enforcement of our marijuana laws has done and is still doing to communities across the commonwealth.”
Both senators previously introduced bills calling for the legalization of marijuana. The bill will be assigned to a Senate committee, which will need to recommend the bill before it can be voted on by the entire Senate.