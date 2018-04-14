BROOKVILLE — Here are the results from the 20th Annual DeMans Team Sports Track and Field Invitational held at Brookville Area High School. Team standings are not tabulated and only individual event placewinners are honored.
Team abbreviations: Bald Eagle Area (BEA), Bellefonte (BF), Brookville (BKV), Cameron County (CC), DuBois Central Catholic (DCC), Elk Co. Catholic (ECC), Fairview (F), Grove City (GC), Johnsonburg (JB), Kane (K), Marion Center (MC), Mercer (M), North Clarion (NC), Port Allegany (PA), Punxsutawney (P), Redbank Valley (RBV), St. Marys (SM) Saltsburg (S)
*Indicates meet record
BOYS
4x800 relay: 1. Elk Co. Catholic (Logan Hoffman, Jacob Carnovale, Ben Hoffman, Matt Dippold), 8:31.65; 2. Grove City, 8:53.56; 3. Punxsutawney, 9:03.91; 4. Bellefonte, 9:05.7; 5. Saltsburg, 9:23.1; 6. Marion Center, 9:24.
110 hurdles: 1. Dillon Olson, BKV, 15.76; 2. Bayden Lyle, P, 15.88; 3. Addison Singleton, BKV, 15.96; 4. Noah Vokes, DCC, 16.08; 5. Connor McEwen, GC, 16.42; 6. Ethan Kemmer, JB, 16.54.
100 dash: *1. Ian Thrush, BKV, 11.20; 2. Bryan Dworek, BKV, 11.29; 3. Keaton Kahle, RBV, 11.39; 4. Bryce Baker, PA, 11.56; 5. Gabe Dembrowski, M, 11.6; 6. Noah Vokes, DCC, 11.65.
1,600 run: 1. Jonah Powell, GC, 4:33.83; 2. Owen Bartlebaugh, P, 4:39.36; 3. Ethan Brentham, BKV, 4:44.76; 4. Daniel Fisher, CR, 4:47.14; 5. Brett Pope, BF, 4:47; 6. Austin Melius, BF, 4:49.84.
4x100 relay: *1. Brookville (Jack Krug, Bryan Dworek, Ian Thrush, John Frank), 43.48; 2. Punxsutawney, 44.44; 3. Johnsonburg, 44.97; 4. Fairview, 45.2; 5. Elk Co. Catholic, 45.59; 6. Grove City, 45.7.
400 dash: 1. Molek Walker, GC, 52.02; 2. Ray Maze, K, 52.3; 3. Nick Murawski, GC, 53.14; 4. Aaron Hinton, JB, 53.94; 5. Kyle Kerle, C-L, 54.0; 6. Brenden Makray, C-L, 55.12.
300 hurdles: 1. Dillon Olson, BKV, 40.7; 2. Connor McEwen, GC, 41.68; 3. Brody Coleman, KY, 41.95; 4. Ethan Kemmer, JB, 42.45; 5. John Wittman, ECC, 42.81; 6. John Sima, F, 43.22.
800 run: 1. Jonah Powell, GC, 2:02.42; 2. Matthew Wehrle, P, 2:06.65; 3. Linkin Nichols, DCC, 2:08.25; 4. Wes Good, F, 2:08.96; 5. Logan Hoffman, ECC, 2:10.84; 6. Cody Drexler, GC, 2:10.98.
200 dash: 1. Molek Walker, GC, 23;05; 2. Ian Thrush, BKV, 23.13; 3. Nick Murawski, GC, 23.26; 4. Bryan Dworek, BKV, 23.28; 5. Gabe Dembroski, M, 23.38; 6. Michael Jarecki, F, 23.46.
3,200 run: 1. Owen Bartlebaugh, P, 10:11.17; 2. Brett Pope, BF, 10:21.84; 3. Luke Owrey, GC, 10:29.68; 4. Tobias Jones, GC, 10:39.49; 5. Ethan Brentham, BKV, 10:57.59; 6. John Wolfe, K, 11:15.15.
4x400 relay: *1. Grove City (Cody Drexler, Nick Murawski, Jonah Powell, , 3:27.82; 2. Brookville, 3:28.45; 3. St. Marys, 3:40.94; 4. Punxsutawney, 3:41.38; 5. Elk Co. Catholic, 3:42.72; 6. Fairview, 3:43.74.
Long jump: 1. Bryan Dworek, BKV, 21-2; 2. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 20-8; 3. Noah Vokes, DCC, 20-4; 4. Brody Coleman, KY, 20-3.5; 5. Moryelle Fernandez, BF, 20-3.25; 6. Qadir Muhammad, GC, 20-2.
Triple jump: 1. Brody Coleman, KY, 43-8; 2. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 43-1; 3. Moryelle Fernandez, BF, 41-11; 4. Noah Vokes, DCC, 40-10; 5. Braden Wheeler, F, 40-3; 6. Bryce Lowe, GC, 40-2.
High jump: 1. Sam Hetrick, RBV, 6-2; 2. Cam Hooven, BKV, 6-2; 3. De-Angelo Coffey, BKV, 6-0; 4. Alec McManus, JB, 5-10; 5. Trevor Lobaugh, JB, 5-10; 6. Seth Berlin, NC, 5-8.
Pole Vault: 1. Michael Jarecki, F, 13-0; 2. Teddy Race, K, 12-6; 3. Aaron Hottel, K, 12-6; 4. Trey Stiles, PA, 12-0; 5. Josh Raymon, F, 11-0; 6. Payton Caden, PA, 10-0.
Discus: 1. Luke Lambert, BF, 134-4; 2. Adam Park, SM, 134-3; 3. Drew Kilhoffer, JB, 131-8; 4. Eric Schulz, F, 129-11; 5. Ben Sherry, ECC, 129-10; 6. Martin Decker, BKV, 123-11.
Shot put: 1. Eric Schulz, F, 46-6.25; 2. Max Kroell, BF, 44-2.5; 3. Max Cowan, JB, 43-6; 4. Matthew Greenblatt, P, 43-5.25; 5. Drew Kilhoffer, JB, 43-4.5; 6. Luke Lambert, BF, 42-9.5.
Javelin: 1. Matt Jackson, S, 164-0; 2. Gavin McClellan, MC, 154-10; 3. Raivis Bobby, ECC, 138-7; 4. Wyatt Salmon, GC, 135-11; 5. Austin Rupp, 135-0; 6. Trenton Gilhousen, BKV, 133-3.
GIRLS
4x800 relay: 1. Fairview (Halle Myers, Juliana Robinson, Katie Sherwin, Rowan Hayes), 10:01.61; 2. St. Marys, 10:04.38; 3. Marion Center, 10:38.94; 4. Kane, 10:40.53; 5. Elk Co. Catholic, 10:46.01; 6. Punxsutawney, 10:55.32.
100 hurdles: 1. Brooke Quairiere, BKV, 16.2; 2. Kacey Sherwood, F, 16.89; 3. Abigail Smith, F, 17.39; 4. Merrick Morneweck, M, 17.5; 5. Makena Nesbitt, P, 17.53; 6. Taylor Newtown, ECC, 17.64.
100 dash: 1. Arianna Kleppinger, SM, 12.78; 2. Sara McKean, OV, 13:05; 3. Olivia Sorg, ECC, 13.15; 4. Jayme Sanner, F, 13.26; 5. Madison Johnson, BKV, 13.35; 6. Madeline Cowan, JB, 13.45.
1,600 run: 1. Amanda Foster, SM, 5:22.48; 2. Maddison Hayes, F, 5:33.32; 3. MacKenzie Walker, MC, 5:46.28; 4. Alyx Cornett, MC, 5:47.72; 5. Kalynne Ziegler, CR, 5:50.63; 6. Chelsea Hunt, ECC 5:50.73.
4x100 relay: 1. Brookville (Brooke Quairiere, Madison Johnson, Dani MacBeth, Morgan Johnson), 51.59; 2. Johnsonburg, 51.73; 3. St. Marys, 52.93; 4. Saltsburg, 52.23; 5. Grove City, 53.52; 6. Fairview, 54.06.
400 dash: 1. Emily Risinger, MC, 1:02.18; 2. Evelyn Cobaugh, JB, 1:03.15; 3. Chelsea Robson, BF, 1:03.93; 4. Samantha Hayes, SM, 1:04.59; 5. Sarah Hammerman, GC, 1:04.79; 6. Kate Horner, P, 1:05.18.
300 hurdles: 1. Summer Herring, SM, 48.12; 2. Dani MacBeth, BKV, 49.29; 3. Caitlin O'Hara, K, 49.42; 4. Becca Santom, GC, 50.59; 5. Mariah Alanskas, DCC, 52.78; 6. Abigail Smith, F, 53.02.
800 run: 1. Amanda Foster, SM, 2:22.24; 2. Katie Sherwin, F, 2:24.76; 3. Amy Biddle, GC, 2:31.24; 4. Emily Peterson, K, 2:33.09; 5. Juliana Robinson, F, 2:33.37; 6. Amanda Williams, JB, 2:34.51.
200 dash: 1. Arianna Kleppinger, SM, 26.54; 2. Sara McKean, OV, 27.0; 3. Morgan Johnson, BKV, 27.25; 4. Jayme Sanner, F, 27.45; 5. Camryn Skibinski, GC, 28.01; 6. Mariah Alanskas, DCC, 28.84.
3,200 run: 1. Kyla Johnson, SM, 12:36.46; 2. MacKenzie Walker, MC, 12:46.82; 3. Lucy Anthony, SM, 13:13.92; 4. Kalynne Ziegler, CR, 13:14.68; 5. Amber Shirey, BF, 13:41.66.
4x400 relay: 1. Brookville (Riley Stancliffe, Madison Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Dani MacBeth), 4:15.28; 2. St. Marys, 4:19.37; 3. Grove City, 4:21.57; 4. Elk Co. Catholic, 4:22.16; 5. Kane, 4:24.49; 6. Johnsonburg, 4:25.51.
Long jump: 1. Sara McKean, OV, 16-4.5; 2. Madison Johnson, BKV, 15-10; 3. Dani MacBeth, BKV, 15-9; 4. Makenzie Simpson, S, 15-7; 5. Paiton Rizzo, RBV, 15-5; 6. Kamme Guisto, CC, 15-3.5.
Triple jump: 1. Sara McKean, OV, 36-3.5; 2. Jenna Beitel, S, 34-3; 3. Kamme Guisto, CC, 33-5; 4. Cassidy King, JB, 33-1.5; 5. Emma Isenberg, GC, 32-8; 6. Sierra Nunamaker, SM, 32-5.
High jump: *1. Taylor Newton, ECC, 5-4; 2. Leah Miller, P, 5-0; 3. Audri Marconi, K, 5-0; 4. Josie Benninger, JB, 4-10; 5. Kammie Guiso, CC, 4-8; 6. Emily Gourley, 4-8.
Pole Vault: 1. Mauley Fox, PA, 10-3; 2. Mattisen Drake, BKV, 9-6; 3. Makena Nesbitt, P, 9-0; 4. Abby Reed, C-L, 9-0; 5. Abigail Weaver, GC, 8-6; 6. Jessica Cotton, KY, 8-0.
Discus: 1. Sam Dyson, P, 130-9; 2. Trinity Clark, K, 126-2; 3. Katie Brown, KY, 102-9; 4. Ashley Bartels, GC, 98-9; 5. Jocilyn Thompson, MC, 97-5; 6. Gabrielle Pighetti, BF, 96-8.
Shot put: 1. Sam Dyson, P, 39-7; 2. Tori Obenrader, NC, 39-0.25; 3. Trininty Clark, K, 38-9.5; 4. Gabrielle Pighetti, BF, 33-4; 5. Saige Heigel, SM, 32-11; 6. Samantha Fedus, ECC, 32-10.25.
Javelin: *1. Trinity Clark, K, 148-6; 2. Skylar Sherry, JB, 140-5; 3. Jocilyn Thompson, MC, 122-4; 4. Kristen Kirst, ECC, 119-3; 5. Tori Obenrader, NC, 118-6; 6. Anna Schmid, GC, 105-9.
