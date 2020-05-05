HARRISBURG — A Pennsylvania free market policy group raised questions last week about the appropriateness of advertisements featured on the House Democrats’ Facebook page — a move they argue violates campaign ethics.
"I doubt the nearly 1.7 million Pennsylvanians out of work would be happy that House Democrats are using their tax dollars to run ads right now praising fellow Democrats — ads that appear to be in direct violation of House rules,” said Gina Diorio, public affairs director for Commonwealth Partners.
Diorio’s comments reference 14 advertisements posted to the caucus Facebook page between April 25 and April 30 that thanked legislators for their work on the flurry of COVID-19 response bills that passed the chamber — several of which, including measures that reopen businesses in defiance of Gov. Tom Wolf’s emergency shut down order, Democrats staunchly opposed.
“It’s within 60 days of the election, so this seems like violation of rules preventing such things within 60 days of an election,” Diorio said. "While there was an exception for letting lawmakers send out emergency stuff related to COVID — these ads can hardly be classified as such. The ads surely look political in nature.”
Pennsylvania’s primary election is scheduled for June 2. House Ethics Rule 2E reads that “no mass communication shall be made at the direction or on behalf of any Member which is delivered to a postal facility or otherwise distributed during a restricted period.” The restricted period is defined as “the 60-day period immediately preceding: a primary or general election in an even-numbered year; or an election at which the member is a candidate.”
Bob Caton, social media manager for the House Democrats, confirmed in an email that the caucus spent $161.79 running Facebook ads last month.
“Our legal office has consistently advised members that they can continue to post on Facebook during the blackout period,” he said. “The temporary rules adopted by the House specifically allow electronic mass communications related to COVID-19.”
The House Republican Caucus’s Facebook page last ran ads in June 2019.
The COVID-19 response continues to shape state politics as residents prepare for the delayed primary election. Wolf said Monday that nearly 1 million residents have registered to vote by mail, so far. It’s the method he encourages as a way to slow the continued spread of COVID-19, which has sickened more than 50,000 and killed nearly 2,500 others.
“Our priority is to ensure the integrity of our elections while also keeping Pennsylvania voters safe,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Voting by mail-in ballot is a secure way to vote from the comfort of your own home and to make sure that your voice is heard on election day.”