CLARION – Candidates for the region’s Congressional House seat will be on hand for a town hall event on Thursday, April 26, at Clarion University’s Hart Chapel.
Hosted by the Clarion University College Democrats and the Democratic Party of Clarion County, the event will feature Susan Boser and Wade Jodun, candidates for the Democratic nomination in the 15th Congressional District. The House seat is currently held by Republican Glenn “GT” Thompson.
At the event, both candidates will present their platforms and answer questions from the public.
Interested individuals can submit their questions online in advance, which will be compiled and moderated by Clarion University Political Science Professor Dr. Kevan Yenerall.
The town hall will also be recorded and streamed to Facebook. All are welcome to attend, regardless of political affiliation.
Questions for the candidates should be submitted by April 23 by completing the form at: www.clarioncountydems.com/townhall.
The town hall will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m., with the doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
