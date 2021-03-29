I hope that the information here is a blessing to Fred Shick and all who may be confused about the difference between the political parties. Fred’s beloved former president was caught in over 30,000 documented lies. Grace and Truth came through Jesus Christ according to John 1:17. As Christians, Romans 12:9 says to “hate what is evil.” 12:19-21 says to “leave room for the wrath of God.” And that we should “overcome evil with good.”
Democrats are all about helping people who are hungry (verse 12:20) and ensuring that they have clean water to drink, that God’s created environment is healthy and protected, not destroyed to make money. Remember, money is the root of all evil in Matthew 6:24. In fact, as a Democrat, I and my fellow Liberals care that all Americans have what they need, and that those who hoard money pay their fair share in taxes to help those who are the “least of these,” from one of my favorite Bible verses (Matthew 25:31-46), labeled in my NRSV Bible as “The Judgement of the Nations.”
If the wealthy don’t pay their fair share, you know that we will pay more taxes or just plain do without, as we did for the last four years, when Trump’s tax cut for the wealthy, which was about the same size as the American Rescue Act, was passed unanimously by Greedy Old Propagandist politicians who did not vote to help you out with an additional $1,400 and child tax credits, prevent evictions, and do so much more for states, towns, restaurants, true small businesses, etc. The American Rescue Act also cuts child poverty by half!
President Joe Biden’s approval rating today reached 72 percent, according to The Hill, because he cares about Americans. Trump never got above 48 percent with the general public. President Biden prays for Americans. He actually goes to church regularly. Americans once again have daily briefings so that we know what’s going on at the White House. We’re soon finally going to vote on infrastructure, if it gets past the filibuster (it is not law) in the Senate, so that we’ll have the jobs, roads, bridges, etc. that we deserve. James 2:17 says that “Faith by itself, without works is dead.” The filibuster can kill our further help for Americans. Call your legislators!
Democrats care that people have a good affordable education, that people get the healthcare that they need. (I prefer Medicare for All — cutting the middleman of the insurance companies out with their exorbitant fees, saving about half the cost of healthcare.) Government absolutely should regulate the price of medicine. And America’s medicines should be made in the United States. Ever notice drug prices never go down? There’s a reason for that. It’s called greed. They get away with it because politicians get a cut of Big Pharma’s take from our wallets.
Democrats care that all Americans have actual justice regardless of their economic situation, skin color, and any other way the GOP has thought up to make people “not worthy” to be treated fairly. We care that everyone can vote without hateful obstruction that allows politicians to choose who gets to vote, not American voters choosing our public servants.
Democrats care about our Constitution, which is why Trump was impeached twice — Article II, Section 4, when he defied our Constitution. The Constitution, in the First Amendment, prohibits the “establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof,” therefore many Democrats don’t want a national religion or force people who may not be Christian to pray at school.
I care about everyone’s freedom. I’m a Sunday School teacher for over 38 years, been on church council for about a dozen years, I’ve read my Bible about 3.5 times, been married 41 years, and it’s not my job as a Christian to dictate who another person loves. It’s my job as a Christian to love my neighbor wherever they are in their journey of life — John 15:12. Incidentally, there is an abortion at Numbers 5:11-31. God is Good, God is not tame, as Pastor Jim Steingass used to say. You read your Bible, don’t let anyone tell you what to think. We have that freedom. Romans 12:9-21 outlines the life of a true Christian. It’s about love and caring. Democrats care. I care about Fred. God does, too.
CHRISTINE M. ADAMS
Mayport