It is August, and as they say, “make hay while the sun shines.” The Democratic Presidential hopefuls have been doing just that, known to take advantage of every opportunity to use whatever advantage that is afforded to them to win an election and gain power.
To date this year, 1,636 people have been shot, and 306 have died in Chicago from gun violence, and it does not even make national news. Blacks killing blacks in Chicago is not noteworthy; it does not benefit Progressives to shine a light on how inept and mismanaged Democrats perform in Chicago, and other major cities. The double standard of the Progressive Democratic Party shines through, and the Mainstream Media continues to conspire with the Leftists to promote their propaganda. The mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio were horrific tragedies, but the Democrats could not wait for the streets to clear before they were calling for more reasonable “gun control.” If “Black Lives Matter,” they should tell the Democrats!
The Left is attempting to cajole Donald Trump to “do something” with guns and the Second Amendment, but not for reasons you might imagine. If Trump budges at all to appease the Left, they know that Trump’s most ardent supporters may abandon him, those who are advocates of the Constitution, Bill of Rights and the Second Amendment in particular. The “Rule of Law” is paramount to the stability of this nation; we have wandered away from it, and if we don’t return, we are doomed.
D.R. LEWIS
Chicora