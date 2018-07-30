CLARION – The Clarion and Jefferson County Democrats are co-hosting a Regional Summer Picnic on Saturday, Aug. 11.
The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Cook Forest State Park, Pavilion No. 1 on Forest Road.
This family-friendly event is free to attend. Hamburgers, hot dogs and drinks will be provided. Those attending are asked to bring a covered dish to share, and a game to enjoy.
Susan Boser, candidate for the 15th Congressional District, and Conrad Warner, candidate for state representative in the 63rd District, will both be in attendance.
RSVPs are appreciated but not required. For more information, contact info@clarioncountydems.com or call (724) 256-0800.
