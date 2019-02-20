Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING RAIN AND DRIZZLE. ADDITIONAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE TENTH OF AN INCH ARE EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 AM EST THURSDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE RAIN WILL TAPER TO JUST DRIZZLE FOR THE REST OF THE NIGHT AND THE TEMPERATURES WILL BE GRADUALLY WARMING UP TO FREEZING OR JUST ABOVE. THE DRIZZLE WILL STILL BE FREEZING ON CONTACT WITH SOME SURFACES FOR MUCH OF THE NIGHT. PLAN ON DIFFICULT TRAVEL CONDITIONS. BE PREPARED FOR SIGNIFICANT REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY AT TIMES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... THE PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND PENNSYLVANIA TURNPIKE COMMISSION STRONGLY ENCOURAGE MOTORISTS TO HEED ALL TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS AND DELAY UNNECESSARY TRAVEL. VISIT WWW.511PA.COM FOR THE LATEST TRAVEL, ROADWAY AND TRAFFIC CONDITIONS. &&