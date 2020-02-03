DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa Democrats streamed Monday night to more than 1,650 community meetings — or caucuses — in church basements, senior centers, high school gymnasiums and other warm places, the first step in choosing the party’s nominee to face President Donald Trump in November.
With polls showing several tightly bunched candidates, as of press time the race looked to be a four-way competition among former Vice President Joe Biden; ex-South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and the perceived front-runner, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who barely lost here in 2016.
Counting on the state’s penchant for political surprises, others in the field — Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, New York businessman Andrew Yang and billionaire political activist Tom Steyer — were each hoping for a better-than-expected showing to stand out even if they failed to finish atop the crowded field.
A weekend of sunshine and unseasonably warm weather yielded to a cold and blustery day, with temperatures hovering near or below freezing by the time it grew dark. Still, there appeared a good chance that turnout would set a record, topping the nearly 240,000 who voted in 2008, reflecting the closely fought nature of the race and the fervor among Democrats eager to defeat Trump.
Despite the enthusiasm evidenced by Monday night’s robust turnout, not all were voting out of excitement for a particular candidate. Deanna Marley, 62, explained her process of elimination during a caucus at the golf course in Newton.
“Bernie is too socialist,” said the retired respiratory therapist. “Buttigieg is a nice young man who has high hopes, but he doesn’t have any experience.” Warren’s policies were too liberal for Manley and she was ambivalent about Klobuchar.
That left her supporting, resignedly, Biden.
Sanders decisively won the first precinct-level caucus, a daytime gathering that drew food-processing workers scheduled for evening shifts in Ottumwa. Those voters otherwise would not have been able to take part Monday night, so they participated in one of several satellite caucuses intended to boost attendance.
Of the 15 who gathered at a local union hall in southeastern Iowa, all but one backed Sanders, according to the Des Moines Register.
In an effort to further broaden engagement, other caucuses were held in more far-flung places, including Palm Springs, Calif., and Glasgow, Scotland, where Sanders once again prevailed, with 9 votes, followed by Warren with 6 and Buttigieg with 3.
“It was everything I wanted it to be — spirited, lively, friendly,” said Colyn Burbank, a 31-year-old master’s student at the University of Strathclyde, who hosted the caucus in the living room of his West End flat.
For all the idiosyncrasies — a limited voting window, the requirement to publicly declare one’s preference, the negotiations that take place — Iowa’s caucuses represented a signal moment in the long, turbulent Democratic contest.
A field that at one point surpassed two dozen contestants, the biggest ever in modern times, has already shrunk by more than half and will be reduced, for all intents, even further after Monday night.