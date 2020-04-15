Remember all those cries and lamentations about “voter suppression” in Wisconsin’s primary election last week? We told you it was a myth, and sure enough turnout was huge and Democrats rolled up victories up and down the ballot. Some suppression.
In the most significant race, progressive Dane County Judge Jill Karofsky trounced sitting conservative state Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly. Ms. Karofsky’s 10.6-point victory made her the second challenger to defeat a Supreme Court incumbent in 53 years. Election results were delayed by a week to allow absentee ballots to be counted after a partisan donnybrook that had to be settled by the state and U.S. supreme courts.
After the GOP legislature refused to delay the election because of coronavirus, Democrats howled that Republicans were trying to disenfranchise their voters. But more than 1.5 million ballots were cast — the second highest for a state Supreme Court contest in more than a decade — and about 80 percent were mailed in.
Ms. Karofsky benefited from huge turnout in Dane and Milwaukee counties thanks to the election’s confluence with the Democratic presidential primary. Had the election been postponed to June, liberal turnout would likely have been much lower since the presidential primary would have long been irrelevant after Bernie Sanders dropped out.
Republicans may have disenfranchised many of their own voters, who tend to be older and perhaps feared voting in person if they hadn’t requested an absentee ballot. Justice Kelly won a smaller vote share than the 2019 GOP Supreme Court contender in the counties around Milwaukee that are traditionally conservative strongholds.
But the sour winners are still complaining. “We can never, ever, ever in this state or this country have a repeat of the voter suppression tactics that we saw on Tuesday,” Ms. Karofsky declared Monday night, without irony or apology. Conservatives will still have a 4-3 majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, and she is setting the judges up for political attack if they rule against Democrats in a looming case to remove 200,000 voters who hadn’t confirmed their address from the rolls.
The voter suppression cry is a political strategy, not a genuine problem. Expect Democrats to promote the myth from here to November to energize voters who are lukewarm on Joe Biden.
— The Wall Street Journal