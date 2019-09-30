Has anyone had a chance to read the book, “The Accomplishments of the Democrats the Last Three Years”? I was lucky enough to read it. There were 900 pages in the paperback copy, and when you opened the book to read it, Page 1 said, “Impeach” and the rest of the 899 pages were blank. Sort of looks as though they haven’t done anything at all for the taxpayers that voted them into office. No wonder we have global warming and air pollution. Every time any one of them (Far Left) talks, there is more poison and pollution.
Look at Schiff and Mr. Impeach Nader. Lying Schiff colluded with the two Russians that said they had dirt on Trump. It ended up that Schiff got duped by the two. How could someone dumber like Schiff with an IQ of 1 be on the Intelligence Committee? Someone dumber than him must have appointed him.
Now take Nadler with a one-word vocabulary: Impeach. Did he make it through pre-school or did he go through on the No Child Left Behind? I don’t thing the Far Left could make one complete brain.
Also, when Schiff read his opening statement, he read a parody that his attorney wrote, not the whistleblower’s of the original call that was released to Congress. That guy and his Democratic morons are all liars and corrupt. Why did Al Green make the statement that if we don’t impeach Trump, he will win in 2020? Do you people really want this bunch of Dems, anti-American scumbags running our great country that President Trump made great after Obama and his cronies tore it apart? Who voted for these crooked liars? Take a good look at all the states that have Democratic governors and mayors, and how bad conditions are, Pennsylvania included. For a few examples: Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Baltimore, New York, etc. Is this what the USA is to look like? Wake up and vote these socialists out.
Why aren’t the Dems investigating Hillary, Holder, Booker, Loretta Lynch, Obama? What about Joe Biden? How about Schiff meeting with the two Russians? What about the three crooks in Virginia? Is there a different law standard for the Dems?
The voters better wake up. President Trump is not the bad guy here. IF you voters let the Dems get control, may God have mercy on us. I pity the children if they have to live under socialism. God put Trump in office his first term. Let’s please God and put Trump back in office in 2020.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg