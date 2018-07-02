Dennis Franklin “Denny” Miller, 59, of Porter Township, died peacefully at home on Thursday, June 28, 2018, after a tough battle with cancer.
Born February 26, 1959, in Brookville, he was the son Earl and Helen (Holler) Miller.
Mr. Miller was a 1977 graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School.
He married the love of his life, Lori Lewis, on September 24, 1983. She survives.
Together they built a life, a home and raised two wonderful daughters, Danielle and Richele.
Mr. Miller was a self-employed contractor.
He loved to cook; especially barbecue for competitions, group and family get-togethers, on his multiple hand-made cookers. He enjoyed hunting out of his elaborate hunting stand, fishing and working on cars. He was always working with his hands. He also loved camping and spending time with Lori and his daughters.
In addition to his wife and daughters, survivors include a sister, Jean Ehrhart and her husband, Ralph; two brothers, Kenneth Miller and his wife, Carolyn, and Gary Miller and his wife, Robin; a sister-in-law, Barb Miller; and many nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Leslie “Les” Miller.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, at the Goble Funeral Home and Crematory in Clarion.
The New Bethlehem Lodge No. 522 of the F&A Masons will hold a service at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 5, in the funeral home.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 6, 2018, with the Rev. Bud Davis officiating.
Interment will be in Salem Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Clarion Sunshine Project, P.O. Box 303, Clarion PA 16214; or the Clarion-Forest VNA, 271 Perkins Road, Clarion PA 16214 (www.cfvna.org).
Friends and family may send online condolences, order memorials and obtain additional information at www.goblefh.net.
