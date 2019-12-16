My past few columns have been analyzing my Christmas traditions, seeing which ones are worth keeping or adding. This week, I’m looking at one of my more-obscure traditions: “A Muppet Christmas Carol.”
There are so many versions of Charles Dickens’ classic, and everyone has their favorite Scrooge. My dad will argue until he’s as blue as Marley’s Ghost that George C. Scott is the quintessential Scrooge. I have heard the 1951 version with Alastair Sim is the greatest of all time. Some people, I imagine, might even think the Jim Carrey or Kelsey Grammar versions are the best.
For me, as a Star Trek nerd, it will always be the TNT version with Patrick Stewart. Produced in 1999, this version has all the campy 1990s TV special effects and one magnificently overacted laughing scene, but Stewart is my top Scrooge.
But I’ve had to let my tradition of watching his version of “A Christmas Carol” go, and the main reasons are Timmy and Carol Fatigue.
At one point, I would watch Mickey Mouse’s version, Mr. Magoo’s version, Doctor Who’s version (The Eleventh Doctor in possibly the best Doctor Who Christmas Special ever), Patrick Stewart’s version, and then the Muppets’ version. I would also listen to Patrick Stewart’s one-man stage version. Some years, I read the book. That’s way too many Christmas Carols! I overloaded myself on the story. I can quote entire sections with a nice Dickensian British accent. The only other literary-work-turned-film I can do this with is Hamlet.
Growing up, the Muppets would be the last Christmas Carol we watched. We gathered in the basement of my parents’ old house beside the fireplace and watched the movie every Christmas Eve. Why? In one song, Kermit sings, “There’s only one more sleep till Christmas.” So, on the night of one more sleep till Christmas, we’d watch the puppets perform the old story.
Timmy, obviously, gravitated to the Muppets version and the excitement of only one more bedtime until Christmas came. Gradually, my “A Christmas Carol” view list dwindled to Stewart and Muppets, and then just Muppets.
As I got the Christmas DVDs out this year, I held Muppets and Stewart in each hand and breathed a nostalgic sign for the Stewart one. That version has a scene that few adaptations brave. In that scene, the Ghost of Christmas Present confronts Scrooge with humanity’s children: Ignorance and Want. He says to beware both of them, but especially Ignorance, because, “I see written on his brow that which is doom.” He goes on to warn Scrooge if people deny Ignorance, slander those who warn us about it, see it but do nothing about it, then doom awaits us all.
Sum up the current state of affairs much?
The Patrick Stewart DVD goes back in the box and in the cupboard under the stairs, and we settle in for one more sleep till Christmas, denying Ignorance and Want for another year.
I hope doom brings Christmas cookies.
Andrew Bundy is a husband, father, teacher, writer, and nerd.