HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection awarded $4.9 million in Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants to 23 projects that will help communities and the environment around the state by restoring impaired watersheds. About $3 million in 2021 grant funding is available for further project grant applications.
“The Section 319 program tackles the broad challenge of nonpoint source pollution watershed by watershed,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell, “supporting partnerships and projects that adhere to data-grounded plans identifying which best practices will reduce the most pollution where, and monitoring outcomes to ensure success.”
About 95 percent of water quality impaired watersheds in Pennsylvania are polluted by nonpoint source pollution — water pollution that doesn’t come from a single specific discharge point, such as a pipe. Section 319 Grants focus on reducing:
- Nitrogen, phosphorus, and sediment pollution associated with agricultural activities, urban stormwater, and streambank and shoreline erosion; and
- Iron, aluminum, and acidity pollution associated with energy resource extraction and acid mine drainage.
The grant program supports projects that carry out best management practices specified in Watershed Implementation Plans that have been developed for 36 watersheds around the state, with special consideration given to projects in Pennsylvania’s share of the Chesapeake Bay Watershed. It also supports development of Watershed Implementation Plans for other impaired watersheds.
Locally, the Clearfield County Conservation District received $29,579 to develop a Watershed Implementation Plan for Morgan Run Watershed in Boggs and Decatur Townships.
DEP is accepting applications for 2021 funding until 5:00 p.m. on Oct. 23. Incorporated watershed associations, counties, municipalities, municipal authorities, county conservation districts, councils of government, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and nonprofit organizations may apply.
Applicants can find the guidelines booklet, the link to the online grant application portal, and more information at the Section 319 Nonpoint Source Management Grants web page.
Grant funds are provided by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and authorized through Section 319(h) of the federal Water Pollution Control Act.