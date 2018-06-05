HARRISBURG — Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) launched a new initiative to connect with residents in their communities to discuss topics of local interest. “DEP Connects” events will be held several times a year in each of DEP’s six regions.
“DEP wants to meet residents in their communities to discuss our work, showcase examples of environmental innovation and leadership, and hear their questions, concerns, and ideas,” said DEP Secretary Patrick McDonnell. “DEP Connects is a new way for the public to engage directly with DEP on the environmental challenges and opportunities facing Pennsylvania.”
The dynamic format allows for the topic, structure, and location for each event to be customized to local needs. Throughout the year, DEP will offer tours of project sites, guest presentations, panel discussions, open houses, or other events. Once each year, DEP will select a statewide priority issue, and all six of DEP’s regional offices will hold coordinated DEP Connects events addressing the same theme, but through a local lens.
“This program reflects our commitment to proactively engage with our neighbors and seek better ways to work together, and more effectively carry out DEP’s mission, which is to protect our air, land, and water and provide for the public’s health and safety through a cleaner environment,” said McDonnell.
To sign up to receive notifications about DEP Connects programs, visit www.dep.pa.gov/DEPConnects, and complete a brief survey, including name, contact information, and topics of interest. DEP will use this information to invite participants to an event of interest in the region.
