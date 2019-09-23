MEADVILLE — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection will be conducting truck mounted ultra-low volume (ULV) mosquito control operations in parts of Waterford, Erie County, where evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) has been found.
DEP is currently conducting a survey to determine whether mosquitos in the area pose a risk to human health. If the survey does find a risk, residential and recreational areas in this borough will be sprayed for adult mosquitoes starting late this evening. The product that will be used is DeltaGuard and AquaDuet applied at a rate of .75 oz/ac. These products are designed to provide quick knockdown and effective control of adult mosquitoes.
EEE is a rare but serious disease caused by a virus. The virus infects birds that live in freshwater swamps and is spread from bird to bird by infected mosquitoes. If a mosquito infected with the virus bites a horse or human, the animal or person can become sick. The risk of getting EEE is highest from late July through September.
More information about EEE is available at the Pennsylvania Department of Health: http://files.dep.state.pa.us/Water/WNV/EEE_Fact_Sheet.pdf
More information on the West Nile Virus Control Program is available on DEP’s website: http://www.depgis.state.pa.us/WNV/index.html