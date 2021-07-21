HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid has informed the Fulton County Board of Elections that she has decertified the county’s voting system for future elections because it was subjected to a post-election review by a third party in violation of Pennsylvania’s Election Code, according to a press release Wednesday.
“I have a statutory obligation to examine, evaluate and certify electronic voting systems,” Degraffenreid said in a July 20, 2021, letter to the county. “These reviews include verifying that the voting system conforms to federal and state law and any regulations or standards regarding confidentiality, security, accuracy, safety, reliability, usability, accessibility, durability, resiliency, and auditability.”
According to the Department of State, earlier this year, Fulton County officials allowed Wake TSI, a company with no knowledge or expertise in election technology, to access certain key components of its certified system, including the county’s election database, results files, and Windows systems logs. The county officials also allowed the company to use a system imaging tool to take complete hard drive images of these computers and other digital equipment.
“These actions were taken in a manner that was not transparent,” Degraffenreid said in her letter. “As a result of the access granted to Wake TSI, Fulton County’s certified system has been compromised and neither Fulton County, the vendor, Dominion Voting Systems, nor the Department of State can verify that the impacted components of Fulton County’s leased voting system are safe to use in future elections.”
The third-party access to Fulton County’s voting system undermined the chain of custody requirements and strict access limitations necessary to prevent both intentional and inadvertent tampering with electronic voting systems. The unauthorized access prevents the vendor from affirming that the system continues to meet state and federal certification standards, according to the press release.