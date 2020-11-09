Suffice to say, Derek Shelton’s first season as an MLB manager didn’t exactly go as planned.
His debut was delayed by several months, while prioritizing health and safety amid a global pandemic framed much of what the Pirates did. The results lacked, too, as Shelton’s team produced the worst record in baseball (19-41).
But the 50-year-old son of two educators is also a glass-half-full guy — especially bourbon or beer — and Shelton believes the Pirates made meaningful strides late, when their pitchers had an MLB-low 1.94 ERA over the final 13 games and their fielders committed just one error in the last nine.
“That’s probably been the things I’ve reflected on the most,” Shelton told the Post-Gazette last week during a wide-ranging interview about his first year on the job.
Shelton’s first year was certainly a learning process, as the Pirates lost an MLB-high 15 games by one run, seven in September alone. The first-year manager blamed himself for those, explaining that he has constantly been revisiting late-game decision making, lineup construction and nearly every component of running a baseball game.
A father of three, Shelton has also been hunkered down at home on Treasure Island near St. Petersburg, Fla., trying to fudge his way through his daughter Gianna’s fifth-grade homework while also spending more time with his wife, Alison.
“The season was difficult for all of us,” Shelton said. “But I think it’s a credit to a lot of families because they were almost in isolation, too. With Ali and Gianna being in Pittsburgh and being in an apartment for four months, I’ve really just been trying to spend a little quality time with them.”
As for that home life, Shelton joked before he was hired that he passed the time by repeatedly cleaning his garage. It might’ve been the cleanest in Florida, he said. Not so much this time around.
“I actually was just told two days ago that my garage was not clean any more, so I actually cleaned it [last Thursday],” Shelton said.
A fairly serious bourbon drinker, Shelton said he’s done some of that and also picked up a couple bottles for his collection. He’s also spent some time on friends’ boats, tooling around the Gulf of Mexico and relaxing.
“That’s been nice,” Shelton said. “That’s something that helps me take the stress away. It’s very calm. That’s probably been the main thing. That and now I’m getting dominated by fifth-grade math.”
Baseball-wise, the one-run losses remain a focal point.
Shelton sees them as an area where a manager can have an influence while adding that he knows the Pirates must improve on fundamentals such as baserunning and — until that final stretch — fielding.
“Obviously we need to win more games, and we’re going to win more games,” Shelton said. “But I think you’d be hard-pressed at any point to doubt the effort that our guys gave. Not that that’s the end-all, be-all, but when you’re in the midst of a season and you’re not winning as many games as you want to, it would be really easy for our guys not to give a good effort. I think every night, day-in and day-out, they came to play.”
Home life for the Sheltons was not easy. Alison and Gianna spent the summer in Pittsburgh, but they had to keep their distance. Alison especially worried about not wanting to take any unnecessary risks and become that family that caused problems for others.
The result was a lot of alone time — probably too much, while Derek tried his best to avoid carrying home the baggage of a frustrating season.
It’s become easier over time, the Pirates manager said, but it was still impossible to avoid during such a difficult year.
“I used to be not very good at it,” Shelton said. “Through a lot of conversations with my wife, I’ve gotten to the point where I’m able to at least try to leave it at the ballpark, then when I get home, maybe it’s a brief conversation. I thought I did a pretty good job this year of leaving it at the ballpark.
“Ali and I have been together long enough where she knows the days I need to talk and others where it’s best to maybe have some alone time. The exciting thing is we know we’re building something. Not only within my family, but within the Pirates family. We realize we’re building something, and that it’s going to take time.”