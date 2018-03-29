When I think of the drug problem which is so devastating to our society and to the lives of those who are addicted to these drugs I have a theory as to why this is.
When a young person has reached adulthood and ponders his or her future for possible success and looks out at the world their ancestors have left them, it must be demoralizing, to say the least.
What they see are nations in a seemingly irrational wish for mass suicide with their accumulation of weapons of mass destruction which bring to mind the words of Jesus (Matthew 24:22): “Unless those days are shortened no flesh would be saved.”
Those words were spoken long before our brilliant scientists developed the weapons that made that prophecy very possible.
What those young people are seeing is one insane world led by leaders who haven’t got a clue as to the spiritual forces being played out here on earth. If this world were a human being it would be put in a padded cell!
This sad scene that confronts our young has led many (I believe) to a severe discouragement concerning their future. This has made the euphoria these drugs produce almost irresistible.
This problem may not be solved unless this world regains a semblance of sanity. Or until that kingdom prophesied in Isaiah 65:17 comes to pass.
— Bob Bruner
DuBois
