The Democrat sedition plan all along has been to delegitimize our President, so they can declare all of his judicial appointments and executive orders illegitimate. They will pull out all of the stops to accomplish this (even a political coup with accusations of wrongdoing manufactured out of thin air). AG Barr, once revered by both Republicans and Democrats, will be mercilessly attacked leading up to the release of his investigation into the Democrat’s failed Russia hoax.
The Democrat level of desperation increases every day because if they fail many top level Democrats will be exposed, indicted and tried for their crimes over the last 3+ years. They had bet everything on Clinton winning the election, thus keeping them in power so that they could bury those crimes forever. But then, Donald J. Trump came along with a directive from the American people to “Drain the Swamp!”
So now we have an impeachment “investigation” in desperate search of a crime to justify it. Their daily lies and accusations, as ridiculous as they are, are still parroted 24/7 by their ever-obedient supporters in the media. They will become increasingly bold, lawless and ridiculous with their baseless impeachment scam, even more than they have been, because they really do have everything to lose.
Dan Fleming
Treasure Lake