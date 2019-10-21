Are the Dems starting to get tired of their party talking all the time about impeachment and not getting anything done for the taxpayers and our country? What a waste of human life they are.
Adam Schiff is so full of “schiff” he stinks up the White House. I guess he proves you don’t have to be intelligent to be head of the Intelligence Committee.
The Dems want to do away with the Constitution, prayer, etc. Now they are saying Trump is breaking the Constitution by what they claim he is doing. Really? I’ve heard some of them mention God. This goes against what Obama and the Far Left tried to do.
Did Omar marry her brother? Isn’t she the moron that said our country was garbage and hates Israel? Who voted these Far Left do-nothings into office?
Billionaire George Soros is a big supporter of radical leftist groups working in the U.S. Our tax dollars are being funneled by the millions to Soros-funded groups overseas with the help of Soros Stooges inside the State Department. Soros also funds open borders and the amnesty movement for illegal aliens. Can the Far Left get any more dangerous?
Judicial Watch is now in the process of investigating the investigators. They have more emails from lying, crooked Hillary, Mueller, Brennan, Clapper, Nadler and just about all the Far Left crooks in D.C. They are a total disgrace to our great country that men and women died for to keep it great.
Also, [letter writer] Steve Smith from Virginia should have gotten out of third grade by No Child Left Behind. He keeps nitpicking my saying that Dems have done nothing in three years. For your information, that crooked party started talking impeachment when President Trump said he was running. That’s the last I will waste my time trying to explain it to Smith, who is a little like Schumer and Pelosi. By the way, Steve, did you get rid of your crooked governor and attorney general?
Better get used to President Trump because he is going to be president for four more years. God will bless us for four more years.
FRED SHICK
Rimersburg